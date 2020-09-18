Open Menu

Mark Pulte’s homebuilding firm buys Delray Beach oceanfront lot for $11M

Sellers Michael and Judith Rothberg had previously planned to build a home on the site

TRD MIAMI /
Sep.September 18, 2020 04:30 PM
By Jordan Pandy
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Mark Pulte & 701 South Ocean Boulevard, Delray Beach (Credit: Google Maps)

Mark Pulte & 701 South Ocean Boulevard, Delray Beach (Credit: Google Maps)

South Florida luxury homebuilding firm Mark Timothy bought an oceanfront lot in Delray Beach for $11 million, likely with plans to build a spec house.

Records show 701 South Ocean LLC, managed by Mark Timothy Inc., bought the lot at 701 South Ocean Boulevard from Michael J. and Judith F. Rothberg.

Mark Timothy is led by Mark Pulte, son of the late founder of Atlanta-based PulteGroup, Bill Pulte. PulteGroup is the third largest homebuilder in the U.S, according to its website.

The sale was brokered by Pascal Liguori of Premier Estate Properties. The property was initially listed in August 2019 for $20 million.

The Rothbergs bought the 1.19-acre oceanfront property in 2017 for $13.4 million, and demolished the home on the site that year, records show. In July 2019, the Rothbergs filed documents to construct a new single-family residence and pool, among other improvements. However, Anthony Liguori confirmed that the property sold as an empty lot.

Requests for comment from Mark Timothy were not returned.

Mark Timothy is a Boca Raton-based luxury construction firm that has built numerous homes in South Florida. A Palm Beach spec home developed by the firm sold for $33 million in 2018.

Delray Beach had a busy August. The founder of the Flex Seal Family of Products paid $20 million for a one-acre compound near Delray Beach. A former CEO at Equifax and Fidelity National Information Services sold his waterfront Delray Beach mansion for $5 million.





Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
delray beachhomebuildersspec homes

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
1556 North Ocean Boulevard (Credit: Google Maps)

Wife of South Florida builder sells Palm Beach spec home for $7M

Wife of South Florida builder sells Palm Beach spec home for $7M
From left: Todd Glaser, Rony Seikaly, and Kobi Karp (Credit: Rodrigo Varela/WireImage via Getty Images, and Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Kobi Karp sells waterfront Sunset Islands home to Todd Glaser, Rony Seikaly

Kobi Karp sells waterfront Sunset Islands home to Todd Glaser, Rony Seikaly
1275 North Ocean Boulevard, Flex Seal founder Phil Swift (Credit: Daniel Petroni Photography/Douglas Elliman)

Flex Seal founder seals the deal for Gulf Stream mansion

Flex Seal founder seals the deal for Gulf Stream mansion
Lee Kennedy, Bob Bartosiewicz, and 963 Evergreen Drive (Credit: Google Maps)

Seeing dollar signs: Former finance head sells waterfront Delray Beach mansion

Seeing dollar signs: Former finance head sells waterfront Delray Beach mansion
Todd Michael Glaser and Rony Seikaly, with the home (Credit: John Parra/WireImage via Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Rays co-owner buys waterfront Miami Beach spec mansion for $14M

Tampa Bay Rays co-owner buys waterfront Miami Beach spec mansion for $14M
Max Weinberg and Delray Beach (Credit: Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images)

Born to serve: Springsteen drummer Max Weinberg joins Delray planning and zoning board

Born to serve: Springsteen drummer Max Weinberg joins Delray planning and zoning board
Cortland Partners CEO Steven DeFrancis and Depot Station apartment complex in Delray Beach (Google Maps)

Cortland pays $74M for Depot Station apartments in Delray Beach

Cortland pays $74M for Depot Station apartments in Delray Beach
22 Star Island and Stuart Miller

Lennar chairman Stuart Miller sells waterfront Star Island mansion for $50M

Lennar chairman Stuart Miller sells waterfront Star Island mansion for $50M
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.