Restaurateur Andrea Travaglia sold her waterfront Miami Beach home for $8.1 million.

The Andrea Travaglia Revocable Trust sold the 6,537-square-foot house at 6431 Pine Tree Drive Circle to Michael Herman, according to records.

Travaglia is the owner of Bar Crudo, a raw fish restaurant in the South-of-Fifth neighborhood of Miami Beach, and Lee & Marie’s Cakery, also in South-of-Fifth. Both are now closed.

Jon Corso with Coldwell Banker Realty represented Travaglia, while Oren Alexander of Douglas Elliman represented Herman.

The home was listed in May at $7.6 million and entered a bidding war with multiple offers, Alexander said. The buyer is from New York, Alexander said, but declined to disclose him.

Records show Travaglia bought the home in 2016 for $6.9 million. The seven-bedroom, eleven-bathroom house was built in 1935 but was later renovated. The home features a one-bedroom guest apartment, three-car garage and a private dock.

Other sales in Miami Beach this summer include a former Ford Motor executive selling his Venetian Islands estate for $18 million. Also, luxury homebuilder Bart Reines bought a waterfront La Gorce Island home for $6.8 million, and former politician Michael Huffington bought an oceanfront condo for $7.5 million.