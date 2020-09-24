Open Menu

Restaurateur sells waterfront Miami Beach home for $8M

House was listed in May for $7.6M and entered a bidding war with multiple offers

TRD MIAMI /
Sep.September 24, 2020 03:30 PM
By Jordan Pandy
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
6431 Pine Tree Drive Circle, Miami Beach (Credit: Google Maps)

6431 Pine Tree Drive Circle, Miami Beach (Credit: Google Maps)

Restaurateur Andrea Travaglia sold her waterfront Miami Beach home for $8.1 million.

The Andrea Travaglia Revocable Trust sold the 6,537-square-foot house at 6431 Pine Tree Drive Circle to Michael Herman, according to records.

Travaglia is the owner of Bar Crudo, a raw fish restaurant in the South-of-Fifth neighborhood of Miami Beach, and Lee & Marie’s Cakery, also in South-of-Fifth. Both are now closed.

Jon Corso with Coldwell Banker Realty represented Travaglia, while Oren Alexander of Douglas Elliman represented Herman.

The home was listed in May at $7.6 million and entered a bidding war with multiple offers, Alexander said. The buyer is from New York, Alexander said, but declined to disclose him.

Records show Travaglia bought the home in 2016 for $6.9 million. The seven-bedroom, eleven-bathroom house was built in 1935 but was later renovated. The home features a one-bedroom guest apartment, three-car garage and a private dock.

Other sales in Miami Beach this summer include a former Ford Motor executive selling his Venetian Islands estate for $18 million. Also, luxury homebuilder Bart Reines bought a waterfront La Gorce Island home for $6.8 million, and former politician Michael Huffington bought an oceanfront condo for $7.5 million.





Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
miami beach

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Michael Comras and 947 Lincoln Road (Credit: Google Maps)

Lawsuit accuses Michael Comras, Robert Cayre and Harry Adjmi of dodging $300K judgment

Lawsuit accuses Michael Comras, Robert Cayre and Harry Adjmi of dodging $300K judgment
Peter Vauthy and Red South Beach (Getty)

The Weekly Dish: Red South Beach signs $5M lease for new space & more

The Weekly Dish: Red South Beach signs $5M lease for new space & more
Alan Faena, Len Blavatnik, Faena House (Credit: Faena House via Miami Herald)

Faena House condo association sues developer, contractor over alleged construction defects at ultra-luxury tower

Faena House condo association sues developer, contractor over alleged construction defects at ultra-luxury tower
Jacques Nasser aJacques Nasser and 445-441 East Rivo Alto Miami Beachnd 445-441 East Rivo Alto Miami Beach (Courtesy of Dora Puig / Luxe Living Realty)

Longtime Ford Motor exec sells Venetian Islands estate for $18M

Longtime Ford Motor exec sells Venetian Islands estate for $18M
58 La Gorce Circle Miami Beach & Bart Reines (Credit: Google Maps)

Luxury homebuilder Bart Reines buys waterfront LaGorce Island home

Luxury homebuilder Bart Reines buys waterfront LaGorce Island home
119 Washington Avenue Miami Beach

South Beach office building inks lease for record $92 psf

South Beach office building inks lease for record $92 psf
Len Blavatnik, Vlad Doronin and a rendering of the project (Credit: Mike Coppola/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Aman tower planned for Faena Versailles site in Miami Beach advances

Aman tower planned for Faena Versailles site in Miami Beach advances
Michael Huffington & Eighty Seven Park

Michael Huffington drops $8M on condo at Eighty Seven Park

Michael Huffington drops $8M on condo at Eighty Seven Park
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.