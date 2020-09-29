<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

More than 160 condos sold last week for over $80 million in Miami-Dade County, marking a weekly increase in closed sales and dollar volume.

A total of 162 condos sold for $83.7 million last week, a huge jump compared to the 110 units that sold for $53.9 million the previous week. Condos last week sold for an average price of about $517,000 or $331 per square foot.

The most expensive sale was for unit 7764 in the Oceanside tower on Fisher Island. The unit traded for $11 million, or more than $1,600 per square foot. Cyril Matz represented the seller while Karla Abaunza represented the buyer. It was most recently on the market for about a month.

The second most expensive sale of the week was at 1 Hotel & Homes in Miami Beach. Penthouse 1612 sold for $5.9 million, a little under $2,600 per square foot, after 57 days on the market. Katarina Conhyea represented the seller, while Lisa Van Wagenen represented the buyer.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Sept. 20 to Sept. 26.

Click on the map for more information:



Most expensive

Oceanside #7764 | 30 days on market | $11M | $1,613 psf | Listing agent: Cyril Matz | Buyer’s agent: Karla Abaunza

Least expensive

Ocean 901 | 37 days on market | $1.6M | $570 psf | Listing agent: Donato Calandriello | Buyer’s agent: Donato Calandriello

Most days on market

Ocean Seven Condominiums #TH1 | 393 days on market | $2.9M | $804 psf | Listing agent: Fernando Rodriguez | Buyer’s agent: Fernando Rodriguez

Fewest days on market

