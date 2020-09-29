Open Menu

Miami condo sales and dollar volume both rise at end of September

Top 10 sales ranged from $1.6M to $11M

TRD MIAMI /
Sep.September 29, 2020 01:30 PM
By Jordan Pandy
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

More than 160 condos sold last week for over $80 million in Miami-Dade County, marking a weekly increase in closed sales and dollar volume.

A total of 162 condos sold for $83.7 million last week, a huge jump compared to the 110 units that sold for $53.9 million the previous week. Condos last week sold for an average price of about $517,000 or $331 per square foot.

The most expensive sale was for unit 7764 in the Oceanside tower on Fisher Island. The unit traded for $11 million, or more than $1,600 per square foot. Cyril Matz represented the seller while Karla Abaunza represented the buyer. It was most recently on the market for about a month.

The second most expensive sale of the week was at 1 Hotel & Homes in Miami Beach. Penthouse 1612 sold for $5.9 million, a little under $2,600 per square foot, after 57 days on the market. Katarina Conhyea represented the seller, while Lisa Van Wagenen represented the buyer.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Sept. 20 to Sept. 26.

Click on the map for more information:

Most expensive
Oceanside #7764 | 30 days on market | $11M | $1,613 psf | Listing agent: Cyril Matz | Buyer’s agent: Karla Abaunza

Least expensive
Ocean 901 | 37 days on market | $1.6M | $570 psf | Listing agent: Donato Calandriello | Buyer’s agent: Donato Calandriello

Most days on market
Ocean Seven Condominiums #TH1 | 393 days on market | $2.9M | $804 psf | Listing agent: Fernando Rodriguez | Buyer’s agent: Fernando Rodriguez

Fewest days on market
Oceanside #7764 | 30 days on market | $11M | $1,613 psf | Listing agent: Cyril Matz | Buyer’s agent: Karla Abaunza





Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Fisher Islandluxury real estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Bayview Fisher Island unit 5112 and Thomas E. Lauria (Douglas Elliman, White & Case)

Insurance mogul sells Fisher Island condo to White & Case lawyer

Insurance mogul sells Fisher Island condo to White & Case lawyer
Oceanside Fisher Island penthouse with Aria Mehrabi (Realtor) 

Developer Aria Mehrabi sells Fisher Island penthouse to Mexican banker

Developer Aria Mehrabi sells Fisher Island penthouse to Mexican banker
Four Seasons Residences at the Surf Club in Surfside

Miami condo sales go up, but dollar volume falls

Miami condo sales go up, but dollar volume falls
Map of condo sales and the Surf Club Four Seasons (Credit: Google Maps)

Down again: Miami condo sales declined last week

Down again: Miami condo sales declined last week
Map of condo sales and Grove at Grand Bay at 2675 South Bayshore Drive (Credit: Google Maps)

Miami condo sales rise in first week of September

Miami condo sales rise in first week of September
Map of priciest condo sales and One Bal Harbour (Google Maps)

Condo sales rise, but dollar volume falls again in Miami-Dade

Condo sales rise, but dollar volume falls again in Miami-Dade
Map of priciest condo sales and One Thousand Museum (Credit: Google Maps)

Miami-Dade condo sales rise while dollar volume falls again

Miami-Dade condo sales rise while dollar volume falls again
Map of priciest condo sales and Turnberry Ocean Colony (Credit: Google Maps)

Condo sales rise, but dollar volume falls in Miami-Dade

Condo sales rise, but dollar volume falls in Miami-Dade
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.