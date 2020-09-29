Open Menu

Miami investor buys Hialeah apartments for $13M

Deal breaks down to nearly $200K per unit

TRD MIAMI /
Sep.September 29, 2020 08:45 AM
By Jordan Pandy
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
6365 W 24th Ave, Hialeah (Credit: Google Maps)

6365 W 24th Ave, Hialeah (Credit: Google Maps)

A Miami investor paid $13 million for a multifamily property in Hialeah.

Antonio Hernandez, an electrical contractor who owns nearly a dozen properties in the Miami area, purchased the 66-unit Hilton Estates buildings at 6365 West 24th Avenue. The seller is Hilton Estates of Hialeah IV, led by Tomas Betancourt Jr.

The deal breaks down to $197,000 per unit. Marcus & Millichap’s Eduardo Toledo and Jonathan De La Rosa represented the buyer, while Alejandro Gonzalez, Evan Kristol and Felipe Echarte, also of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller.

The rental buildings, built in 1989, sit on a 2.4-acre lot. The site last sold in 1988 for $1.7 million. Hernandez plans to keep the apartments, all three-bedroom, two-bathroom units, as is.

Development and investment sales are ramping up in Hialeah.

In July, developer Masoud Shojaee closed on a $67 million loan for Shoma Village, a mixed-use apartment project with a food hall component in Hialeah. The Estate Companies recently paid $15.3 million for a former Ramada Inn at 1950 West 49th Street, with plans to redevelop the site.

A partnership of developers is also building Pura Vida Hialeah, a 9-acre development with 260 apartment units and 51,000 square feet of retail space at 2901 to 3099 West 16th Avenue and 1571 West 29th Street.





Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
hialeahmultifamily market

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Hollywood East and Vivian Dimond

Former H3 Hollywood rental tower lands $58M refi ahead of completion

Former H3 Hollywood rental tower lands $58M refi ahead of completion
450 Northeast Fifth Street (Credit: Google Maps)

Jenco Properties pays $68M for Flagler Village apartments

Jenco Properties pays $68M for Flagler Village apartments
410 Southeast 16th Court, Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale apartment building get TCO, begins leasing

Fort Lauderdale apartment building get TCO, begins leasing
Hamilton on the Bay and listing broker Rani Hussami

Apartment giant Aimco buys waterfront Hamilton on the Bay tower in Edgewater

Apartment giant Aimco buys waterfront Hamilton on the Bay tower in Edgewater
Yard 8 and Wood Partners CEO Joseph Keough (Courtesy of ACRE)

Wood Partners lands $86M refi for Midtown Miami apartments

Wood Partners lands $86M refi for Midtown Miami apartments
Paseo de la Riviera and Brent Reynolds

Developer completes $225M Paseo de la Riviera mixed-use project

Developer completes $225M Paseo de la Riviera mixed-use project
Jonathan Shechtman from Axonic and Herve Barbera from Bar, with 4860 Sandstone Lane

Bar Invest pays $56M for West Palm apartments

Bar Invest pays $56M for West Palm apartments
Jeff Ardizon and Robert Suris with 950 West 49th Street, Hialeah

Estate Companies buys shuttered Hialeah Ramada for $15M

Estate Companies buys shuttered Hialeah Ramada for $15M
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.