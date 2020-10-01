Open Menu

Todd Glaser sells waterfront Miami Beach spec mansion for $15M

Buyer purchased the home without seeing it in person, listing agent Julian Johnston said

TRD MIAMI /
Oct.October 01, 2020 06:00 PM
By Jordan Pandy
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Todd Glaser and 6650 Allison Road (Blue Ocean Photography/Spectrum Photography; Glaser by Mary Beth Koeth)

Todd Glaser and 6650 Allison Road (Blue Ocean Photography/Spectrum Photography; Glaser by Mary Beth Koeth)

Luxury homebuilder Todd Glaser sold a waterfront spec mansion in Miami Beach for $15.2 million.

Glaser and his wife, Kim, sold the home at 6650 Allison Road to MTR Limited Partnership, a limited partnership from Quebec, Canada, property records show.

Julian Johnston

Julian Johnston

Listing agent Julian Johnston of the Corcoran Group said the buyer closed on the 8,474-square-foot mansion without stepping foot on the property. Johnston also represented the buyer, who he declined to name.

The Allison Island home had been on and off the market since 2018, when it was listed for $22.5 million. It was most recently asking $15.9 million.

The Glasers paid $8.2 million for the property in 2016, demolished the previous home and broke ground on the new mansion in April 2017, records show.

The eight-bedroom, eight-bathroom and three-half bathroom home was completed in 2018. The half-acre property has 209 feet of water frontage, a pool, a four-car garage and a gym, according to the listing.

Glaser has been active during the pandemic. He sold a $14.4 million spec home to Tampa Bay Rays co-owner Randy Frankel in August. A month prior, he and his partners sold a spec home in Palm Beach for $10.7 million Earlier in the summer, Glaser purchased a Palm Beach estate for himself and his family for $17 million.





Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
miami beachtodd glaser

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Jose “Pepe” Fanjul and Faena House (Credit: PAUL PORTER/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Sugar mogul Jose Fanjul sells Faena House condo for $5M

Sugar mogul Jose Fanjul sells Faena House condo for $5M
Joseph A. Sanz & 190 S Hibiscus Drive, Miami Beach (Credit: Google Maps)

Company tied to Orion Real Estate buys waterfront Miami Beach home

Company tied to Orion Real Estate buys waterfront Miami Beach home
The Lincoln at 1691 Michigan Avenue

Citing Covid-19 shutdown, Williams Sonoma and Pottery Barn want out of Lincoln Road

Citing Covid-19 shutdown, Williams Sonoma and Pottery Barn want out of Lincoln Road
6431 Pine Tree Drive Circle, Miami Beach (Credit: Google Maps)

Restaurateur sells waterfront Miami Beach home for $8M

Restaurateur sells waterfront Miami Beach home for $8M
Michael Comras and 947 Lincoln Road (Credit: Google Maps)

Lawsuit accuses Michael Comras, Robert Cayre and Harry Adjmi of dodging $300K judgment

Lawsuit accuses Michael Comras, Robert Cayre and Harry Adjmi of dodging $300K judgment
Peter Vauthy and Red South Beach (Getty)

The Weekly Dish: Red South Beach signs $5M lease for new space & more

The Weekly Dish: Red South Beach signs $5M lease for new space & more
Alan Faena, Len Blavatnik, Faena House (Credit: Faena House via Miami Herald)

Faena House condo association sues developer, contractor over alleged construction defects at ultra-luxury tower

Faena House condo association sues developer, contractor over alleged construction defects at ultra-luxury tower
Jacques Nasser aJacques Nasser and 445-441 East Rivo Alto Miami Beachnd 445-441 East Rivo Alto Miami Beach (Courtesy of Dora Puig / Luxe Living Realty)

Longtime Ford Motor exec sells Venetian Islands estate for $18M

Longtime Ford Motor exec sells Venetian Islands estate for $18M
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.