Luxury homebuilder Todd Glaser sold a waterfront spec mansion in Miami Beach for $15.2 million.

Glaser and his wife, Kim, sold the home at 6650 Allison Road to MTR Limited Partnership, a limited partnership from Quebec, Canada, property records show.

Listing agent Julian Johnston of the Corcoran Group said the buyer closed on the 8,474-square-foot mansion without stepping foot on the property. Johnston also represented the buyer, who he declined to name.

The Allison Island home had been on and off the market since 2018, when it was listed for $22.5 million. It was most recently asking $15.9 million.

The Glasers paid $8.2 million for the property in 2016, demolished the previous home and broke ground on the new mansion in April 2017, records show.

The eight-bedroom, eight-bathroom and three-half bathroom home was completed in 2018. The half-acre property has 209 feet of water frontage, a pool, a four-car garage and a gym, according to the listing.

Glaser has been active during the pandemic. He sold a $14.4 million spec home to Tampa Bay Rays co-owner Randy Frankel in August. A month prior, he and his partners sold a spec home in Palm Beach for $10.7 million Earlier in the summer, Glaser purchased a Palm Beach estate for himself and his family for $17 million.