Jorge Pérez lists Apogee Beach penthouse for $7.6M

Related Group founder paid $2M for the condo in 2013

TRD MIAMI /
Oct.October 02, 2020 11:30 AM
By TRD Staff
Jorge Perez and Apogee Beach

Miami condo king Jorge Pérez is ready to part ways with one of his pricey abodes.

Pérez, the billionaire founder of the Miami-based Related Group, is listing his penthouse at Apogee Beach in Hollywood, Florida for nearly $7.6 million, according to the New York Post.

Read more

The full-floor penthouse, with 5,051 square feet of interior space and 6,307 square feet of terraces, has five bedrooms, a den, five full bathrooms and one half-bathroom. Related developed the beachfront condo tower at 3951 South Ocean Drive in 2013, property records show. It was designed by architect Carlos Ott.

Pérez paid about $2 million for penthouse 2401 when the building was completed. It features a rooftop deck with an outdoor kitchen and private pool. The building’s amenities also include a pool as well as a gym, club room, theater and kids lounge.

Oren Alexander of Douglas Elliman is the listing agent, the Post reported.

Pérez founded Related Group in 1979. Known as South Florida’s most prolific condo builder, Related also has affordable-housing, mixed-use and market-rate multifamily divisions. The firm is in the process of completing its new headquarters in Coconut Grove, near Pérez’s main home.

He said last year that he plans to hand over some control of the company to his son Jon Paul in 2020. His son Nick also works at Related. [NYP]Katherine Kallergis

