A spec home developer sold a waterfront home in Miami to the head of Televisa Studios for $7 million.

Sabal Development founder Pascal Nicolai sold the 6,000-square-foot house located at 7311 Belle Meade Island Drive, records show. He developed the property in 2018, after having paid $1.7 million for the land five years earlier.

The buyers were Patricio Wills and his wife, Adriana Santos. Wills is president of Televisa Studios, which has produced shows including “Queen of the South” and “The Black Widow.” He previously served as president of Telemundo Studios.

The couple secured a $3.5 million loan from JTC Group of South Dakota, according to records.

Nicolai listed the home for $8 million in December 2018, before trimming $500,000 off the price in October 2019. The two-story house has seven bedrooms and six full bathrooms.

Compass’ Mathieu Rochette represented the seller and Douglas Elliman’s Richard Goihman brought the buyers.

The sale comes just months after Nicolai’s July sale of the 5,000-square-foot house at 1270 Northeast 82nd Street for $4.7 million to Zia Bhutta, according to records.

Nicolai’s past spec homes deals include the August 2018 sale of 240 Palm Island Drive to Reggaeton singer and songwriter Nicky Jam for $3.4 million.

Other recent spec home sales in South Florida include the $7.2 million deal for 1556 North Ocean Boulevard in Palm Beach in September, and Tampa Bay Rays co-owner Randy Frankel’s $14.4 million purchase of a waterfront Miami Beach spec mansion in August.