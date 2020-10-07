Two adjacent waterfront properties on Miami Beach’s Sunset Islands sold to the same buyer for $44.5 million, and one of the houses previously belonged to Enrique Iglesias.

Property records show philanthropists Israel and Tania Lapciuc sold 1753 North View Drive to the Sunset Island Land Trust for $28.5 million, and Spanish Rose LLC sold 1771 North View Drive to the same trust for $16 million.

The combined sales mark one of the largest in recent months in Miami Beach, a market that has been flooded with New Yorkers and buyers from other high-tax states.

The larger property at 1753 North View Drive includes an eight-bedroom, eight-bathroom, 10,158-square-foot mansion. The Lapciucs have owned the property since 1978, when they paid $600,000 for the home, originally built in 1938, records show.

Spanish Rose, led by former Formula One racer and spec home developer Eddie Irvine, sold the nine-bedroom, eight-bathroom, 5,285-square-foot home next door at 1771 North View Drive.

Iglesias owned the property in the early 2000s, and sold it to Marc Puleo, the founder and former CEO of 1-800 PetMeds. Puleo then sold it to the Irvine-led LLC a year ago for $13 million. It was built in 1937, according to records.

It was most recently on the market with Reinis Cirulis of Sir Realty LLC.

Together, the Sunset Island I lots total more than 1.7 acres.

Nearby on Sunset Island III, architect Kobi Karp sold the property at 1420 West 23rd Street to spec home developer Todd Michael Glaser and Rony Seikaly, who plan to list the completed home for nearly $18 million.

In August, Randy Frankel, the co-owner of the Tampa Bay Rays, and his wife Barbara paid $14.4 million for the spec home at 1635 West 22nd Street on Sunset Island IV. Glaser and Seikaly sold that property.