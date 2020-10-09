Open Menu

Brazilian billionaire sells Venetian Islands home for $10M

Seller paid $12M for the house in 2015

TRD MIAMI /
Oct.October 09, 2020 03:30 PM
By Jordan Pandy
Julian Johnston, Gatien Salaun, and 709 East Dilido Drive

A Brazilian billionaire sold a Venetian Islands waterfront home for $10.2 million, The Real Deal has learned.

NN2 Dilido LLC, a Michigan-based entity tied to agent Pomeroy Financial and Pomeroy Living, bought the house at 709 East Dilido Drive, according to Gatien Salaun of Aria Luxe Realty.

Records show the seller is Cana Brava Delaware LLC. Salaun said it is a Brazilian billionaire, but declined to disclose more specifics.

Salaun represented the buyer, whose true identity he declined to disclose. Julian Johnston of Corcoran represented the Brazilian seller, but declined to disclose his name. He said the buyer is local, and plans to do some cosmetic renovations.

Cana Brava Delaware LLC bought the 5,782-square-foot house for $12 million in 2015, records show.

It was listed in 2018 for $13.5 million, according to Realtor.com. The price dropped multiple times, most recently to $10.9 million in November.

The two-story home, built in 2015, was designed by Max Strang and has six bedrooms, six-and-a-half bathrooms, a pool and a dock on the Intracoastal Waterway.

Other recent Venetian Islands sales include a former Ford executive selling his estate for $18 million, a group of developers selling a spec mansion for $13.6 million and professional race car driver and investor Chapman Ducote selling his house for $8.4 million.





