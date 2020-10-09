Open Menu

Southland Mall’s troubled $65M CMBS loan for sale

Investcorp defaulted on the loan in April, prompting a foreclosure suit by Wells Fargo as a representative of the CMBS investors

TRD MIAMI /
Oct.October 09, 2020 02:30 PM
By Keith Larsen and Wade Tyler Millward
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Southland Mall, 20505 South Dixie Highway in Cutler Bay with JLL's Tom Hall and Danny Finkle (Google Maps, JLL)

Southland Mall, 20505 South Dixie Highway in Cutler Bay with JLL’s Tom Hall and Danny Finkle (Google Maps, JLL)

A $65 million CMBS loan on Southland Mall in Cutler Bay is being shopped, after its former owner defaulted on it earlier this year.

JLL is marketing the loan, which is tied to the 990,000-square-foot indoor mall at 20505 South Dixie Highway. The mall’s former owner, Investcorp, defaulted in April and handed the keys over to its CMBS lenders this summer. The mall is currently in foreclosure and a receiver was appointed by a Miami-Dade Circuit Court judge.

The loan is structured with a two-year term with three one-year extension options, according to a press release. The JLL Capital Markets team representing the seller includes Tom Hall and Danny Finkle.

“We predict a significant uptick in transaction volume in the first half of next year,” Hall told The Real Deal. “The smart sellers are getting out ahead of that wave.”

Hall said JLL doesn’t have an asking price, but he doesn’t view the property as distressed because of redevelopment potential and because the mall is in an Opportunity Zone.

Investcorp defaulted on loan payments in April, prompting a foreclosure suit by Wells Fargo as a representative of the CMBS investors.

CMBS-backed loans can be harder and lengthier to modify, with no refinancing or additional debt allowed.

In April, South Florida’s retail market had an outstanding CMBS loan balance of $6.3 billion, according to data provided by Trepp. It was the third highest CMBS exposure of any metropolitan statistical area after New York City and Los Angeles.

The commercial mortgage-backed securities loan for another mall, the 317,513-square-foot Westfield Broward mall, at 8000 West Broward Boulevard in Plantation, entered special servicing in June.

Twenty-five percent of all hotel CMBS loans and about 17 percent of all retail CMBS loans were being handled by special servicers by the end of August, according to Trepp.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
cmbscutler bayReal Estate and Financeretail market

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
From left: Chris Maling, Donald K. DeWoody Jr., David Maling, and Alfredo Sanchez

North Palm Beach mixed-use property hits the market for $45M

North Palm Beach mixed-use property hits the market for $45M
Raanan Katz and 10760 Northwest 17th Street in Sweetwater (Photos via RK Centers; Raanan Katz)

Miami Heat minority owner pays $20M for Sweetwater Best Buy

Miami Heat minority owner pays $20M for Sweetwater Best Buy
Alan Ojeda and 8894 NW 44 Street in Sunrise (Google Maps)

Rilea Group scores $46M construction loan for Sunrise apartments

Rilea Group scores $46M construction loan for Sunrise apartments
Yard 8 and Wood Partners CEO Joseph Keough (Courtesy of ACRE)

Wood Partners lands $86M refi for Midtown Miami apartments

Wood Partners lands $86M refi for Midtown Miami apartments
Westfield Broward mall, CEO Christophe Cuvillier

Westfield Broward mall’s $95M CMBS loan heads to special servicing

Westfield Broward mall’s $95M CMBS loan heads to special servicing
27359 South Dixie Highway and Longpoint Realty Managing and Founding Partner Dwight Angelini (Google Maps)

Longpoint buys Fresco Y Mas-anchored center in Naranja

Longpoint buys Fresco Y Mas-anchored center in Naranja
Masoud Shojaee and a rendering of Shoma Village 

Shoma Group scores $67M loan for mixed-use Hialeah project

Shoma Group scores $67M loan for mixed-use Hialeah project
Clevelander South Beach

Party’s over: Clevelander South Beach closes after employee tests positive for Covid

Party’s over: Clevelander South Beach closes after employee tests positive for Covid
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.