Target-anchored mixed-use project planned for North Beach advances

Construction expected to start next year

Oct.October 09, 2020 04:35 PM
By Wade Millward
Aria Mehrabi and renderings of the projects

Part of Aria Mehrabi’s planned development for North Beach got the OK to move onto permitting this week. And Miami Beach officials will review more of his plans in November.

The Miami Beach Design Review Board on Tuesday gave the green light to the planned 12-story tower with 170 residential units anchored by a 25,000-square-foot Target at 6948-6988 Abbott Avenue and 6957-6965 Byron Avenue. The board wanted nominal design changes, including removing stairs and ramps in the building’s northeast corner.

Mehrabi, the principal of Pacific Star Capital, expects construction to start early next year, he told The Real Deal.

At its Nov. 3 meeting, the board will review his separate, 14-story, 118-residence tower project at 6961-6985 Abbott Avenue, 300-326 71st Street and 6972 Harding Avenue. Staffers previously had concerns about several design elements of the building, including a tunnel-like vehicle entrance on Harding Avenue, as well as requested variances for the project related to loading areas and surface parking.

Meanwhile, Robert Finvarb expects construction on his own North Beach mixed-use project at 409 71st Street, 430 72nd Street, 7124-7140 Abbott Avenue and 7117-7135 Byron Avenue to start next year, he told The Real Deal.

Other projects coming to the North Beach neighborhood include a new Bodega Taquerias taco shop location and a new Urbanica Management hotel.
Menin plans major expansion of Bodega Taqueria

Urbanica scores approval for new hotel in North Beach

