On the latest episode of Quarantine Cribs, Sotheby’s International Realty agent Jonathan Spears brought us over to Florida’s Emerald Coast to tour his custom-designed home in Destin.

Spears, who leads The Spears Group at Sotheby’s, and his wife, were inspired to build the home after a Caribbean vacation. They incorporated a light-colored, beachy palette throughout, along with high ceilings, large windows, and an expansive indoor-outdoor space. He noted that the architecture also includes references to Greek architecture, as well as the influence of the surrounding northwest Florida.

The main house and a two-bedroom guest house surround the courtyard-like pool area, which makes for a private and quarantine-ready space for Spears, his wife, and their daughter.

Check out that and more in the video above.