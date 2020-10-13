Open Menu

Check out this Destin pad in the latest episode of Quarantine Cribs

Emerald Coast agent Jonathan Spears took us on a tour of his Caribbean-inspired home

TRD MIAMI /
Oct.October 13, 2020 06:00 PM
By Hannah Kramer
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

On the latest episode of Quarantine Cribs, Sotheby’s International Realty agent Jonathan Spears brought us over to Florida’s Emerald Coast to tour his custom-designed home in Destin.

Spears, who leads The Spears Group at Sotheby’s, and his wife, were inspired to build the home after a Caribbean vacation. They incorporated a light-colored, beachy palette throughout, along with high ceilings, large windows, and an expansive indoor-outdoor space. He noted that the architecture also includes references to Greek architecture, as well as the influence of the surrounding northwest Florida.

The main house and a two-bedroom guest house surround the courtyard-like pool area, which makes for a private and quarantine-ready space for Spears, his wife, and their daughter.

Check out that and more in the video above.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Sotheby’s International RealtyVideos

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Inside South Florida’s mall, retail and restaurant reopenings

Inside South Florida’s mall, retail and restaurant reopenings

Inside South Florida’s mall, retail and restaurant reopenings
“The day of reckoning is coming” warns Miami condo market expert Peter Zalewski

“The day of reckoning is coming” warns Miami condo market expert Peter Zalewski

“The day of reckoning is coming” warns Miami condo market expert Peter Zalewski
Only 20% of Related Group’s commercial tenants paid rent in April

Only 20% of Related Group’s commercial tenants paid rent in April

Only 20% of Related Group’s commercial tenants paid rent in April
Jay Parker, Mike Pappas and Beth Butler

SoFla brokerage execs optimistic, say deals are still closing

SoFla brokerage execs optimistic, say deals are still closing
WATCH: Developers and co-living operators shed light on the growing industry

WATCH: Developers and co-living operators shed light on the growing industry

WATCH: Developers and co-living operators shed light on the growing industry
WATCH: Grant Cardone espouses his real estate investing philosophy

WATCH: Grant Cardone espouses his real estate investing philosophy

WATCH: Grant Cardone espouses his real estate investing philosophy
WATCH: Don Peebles leads diversity in real estate talk at The Real Deal Miami event

WATCH: Don Peebles leads diversity in real estate talk at The Real Deal Miami event

WATCH: Don Peebles leads diversity in real estate talk at The Real Deal Miami event
WATCH: The next wave of South Florida development

WATCH: The next wave of South Florida development

WATCH: The next wave of South Florida development
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.