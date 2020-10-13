Open Menu

Madison Realty closes on Costa Hollywood Beach condos for $43M

Madison Realty Capital is the original lender of the condo-hotel, which filed for bankruptcy in 2019

TRD MIAMI /
Oct.October 13, 2020 04:30 PM
By Jordan Pandy
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Josh Zegen of Madison Realty Capital and 777 North Ocean Drive, Hollywood (Google Maps)

Josh Zegen of Madison Realty Capital and 777 North Ocean Drive, Hollywood (Google Maps)

Madison Realty Capital closed on the remaining unsold condos in Costa Hollywood Beach Resort for $43 million.

The New York-based real estate private equity firm bought 52 units in the condo-hotel at 777 North Ocean Drive in Hollywood, according to records. Madison Realty is the project’s original lender. It lent $70 million to the developer in 2016.

Costa Hollywood Property Owner LLC, managed by Moses Bensusan, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September of last year. Five months before the bankruptcy filing, Madison Realty attempted to foreclose on the property.

Madison Realty avoided a bankruptcy auction with the purchase of the remaining units. No qualified bids for the unsold units came before the August 13 deadline, which resulted in the acquisition.

Costa Hollywood Beach Resort is not the only project facing foreclosure from its lender. Triptych, a Midtown Miami project, is facing foreclosure, and so is the Variety Hotel in Miami Beach.





Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
bankruptcyforeclosureshollywood

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Todd Jones and Albert Banalloun, with a rendering of the project (Credit: Fisher Architects)

Hollywood Publix with boat dock advances

Hollywood Publix with boat dock advances
3601 North Miami Avenue with Francisco Arocha

Midtown Miami development site in foreclosure hits the market

Midtown Miami development site in foreclosure hits the market
Jorge Perez and Apogee Beach

Jorge Pérez lists Apogee Beach penthouse for $7.6M

Jorge Pérez lists Apogee Beach penthouse for $7.6M
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Florida allows eviction moratorium to expire

Florida allows eviction moratorium to expire
Hollywood East and Vivian Dimond

Former H3 Hollywood rental tower lands $58M refi ahead of completion

Former H3 Hollywood rental tower lands $58M refi ahead of completion
Kelly Beam, Ricky Trinidad , and 3265 Bird Avenue (Credit: Google Maps)

Miami developer Metronomic files for bankruptcy

Miami developer Metronomic files for bankruptcy
Founder and CEO of IT'SUGAR Jeff Rubin, and BBX CEO Alan Levan (Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty Images)

It’Sugar files for bankruptcy protection after sales sour

It’Sugar files for bankruptcy protection after sales sour
A Toojay's Deli location (Google Maps)

Lender acquires TooJay’s out of bankruptcy

Lender acquires TooJay’s out of bankruptcy
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.