The Miami Beach Historic Preservation Board approved the planned expansion of the Generator hostel/hotel on Collins Avenue.

Generator Group is adding a four-story building with 21 rooms to the property at 3120 Collins Avenue, which is kitty-corner to the Faena Hotel. The board approved the redesigned plans on Tuesday, praising Generator’s changes to its proposal.

The hospitality group now plans to preserve the existing garage instead of demolishing it, and will move the pool closer to the property line. Board member Scott Needleman was the sole vote against a variance allowing the smaller hostel/hotel rooms; the other ordinances all passed unanimously. The new rooms will be under 300 square feet.

Generator operates two hostel/hotels in Miami Beach, the Generator and the Freehand. The company has a total of 19 properties, including 13 in Europe and six in the U.S.

The Miami Beach Generator opened two years ago and was Generator’s first U.S. property. The site, previously known as the Atlantic Princess Condominium, was originally developed in 1926.

London-based private equity firm Queensgate Investments bought Generator Hostels from Patron Capital for $494 million in 2017. As part of the deal, Queensgate paid $19.6 million for the Generator Miami Beach building.

Nearby at 3425 Collins Avenue, billionaire developers Vlad Doronin and Len Blavatnik are seeking a zoning change that would allow them to build a 250-foot tall Aman-branded hotel and condo project on the site of the historic Versailles building. The Miami Beach City Commission is set to vote on the ordinances on second reading on Wednesday.