Open Menu

American Legion rental project in MiMo District launches leasing

ACRE provided $51M loan for the project in 2018

TRD MIAMI /
Oct.October 21, 2020 05:30 PM
By Wade Millward
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
A rendering of Adela at MiMo Bay, Michael Van Der Poel of ACRE, and QuadReal CEO is Dennis Lopez

A rendering of Adela at MiMo Bay, Michael Van Der Poel of ACRE, and QuadReal CEO is Dennis Lopez

The developer of the American Legion property in Miami’s MiMo District launched leasing of the first phase and plans to break ground on the second phase next year.

Private equity firm Asia Capital Real Estate, also known as ACRE, and QuadReal Property Group, the real estate investment arm of the British Columbia public employees’ pension, completed the first phase apartment complex Adela at MiMo Bay.

LMC, Lennar’s multifamily property management company, will manage and lease the 236-unit, five-story, waterfront apartment complex at 6445 Northeast Seventh Avenue.

ACRE received a $51 million construction loan for the project in 2018. In a lawsuit filed the following year, Berkadia alleged the developers didn’t pay a $500,000 “success fee” for Berkadia’s help with arranging the financing. Court records show the the lawsuit was dismissed in November 2019.

The developers plan to break ground on the second phase, a 248-unit apartment building planned for the adjacent 3.5-acre development site, next year. Previous plans called for nearly 500 condos and three towers, and the developers sought to gain a Special Area Plan from the city, only to later call off the plan.

The development includes a new 15,000 square-foot American Legion facility.

Adela at MiMo Bay features a swimming pool, a 3,200-square-foot fitness center and a pet spa. Apartment rents range from $1,740 for a 620-square-foot studio to about $4,055 for a 1,553-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit, according to an online listing.

In August, ACRE lent Wood Partners $86.3 million to refinance the loan for its 387-unit apartment complex in Midtown Miami.

Adela at MiMo Bay joins a number of newly completed apartment buildings that have started to lease up during the pandemic in South Florida. AMLI Midtown Miami, a 719-unit complex at 3000 Northeast Second Avenue, near Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood, and Miami Plaza, a 36-story, 425-unit apartment tower at 1500 Northeast Miami Place, both launched leasing since March.

In June, QuadReal partnered with LaTerra Development to invest $250 million into multifamily properties across Southern California.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
multifamily market

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
From left: A rendering of Deco Green and developer Ricardo Hernandez, and a rendering of Element with developer Norman Weinstein (Credit: Dominick Ranieri Architect and Rosemurgy Properties)

Lake Worth Beach CRA approves two apartment complexes

Lake Worth Beach CRA approves two apartment complexes
4 West Las Olas

Fort Lauderdale developers score $92M bridge loan for rental tower

Fort Lauderdale developers score $92M bridge loan for rental tower
An aerial view of the property (Credit: Google Maps)

Mixed-use multifamily project proposed for central Palm Beach County

Mixed-use multifamily project proposed for central Palm Beach County
A rendering of 14752 Northeast Sixth Avenue

Global One plans housing project near North Miami

Global One plans housing project near North Miami
Hollywood East and Vivian Dimond

Former H3 Hollywood rental tower lands $58M refi ahead of completion

Former H3 Hollywood rental tower lands $58M refi ahead of completion
6365 W 24th Ave, Hialeah (Credit: Google Maps)

Miami investor buys Hialeah apartments for $13M

Miami investor buys Hialeah apartments for $13M
450 Northeast Fifth Street (Credit: Google Maps)

Jenco Properties pays $68M for Flagler Village apartments

Jenco Properties pays $68M for Flagler Village apartments
410 Southeast 16th Court, Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale apartment building get TCO, begins leasing

Fort Lauderdale apartment building get TCO, begins leasing
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.