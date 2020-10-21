Open Menu

Dezer’s mega development project gets key approval

North Miami Beach commission vote followed second contentious meeting that stretched into early morning for complex that could bring 2K resi units

TRD MIAMI /
Oct.October 21, 2020 01:46 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
A rendering of the project with developer Gil Dezer

A rendering of the project with developer Gil Dezer

Dezer Development’s plan to redevelop the Intracoastal Mall property into a massive mixed-use project cleared another hurdle.

North Miami Beach commissioners approved ordinances for the complex on second reading in a 3 to 2 vote early Wednesday morning. Two commissioners were not present for the vote, which came after the public hearing stretched past 2 a.m. The commission voted on first reading in September to pass the zoning amendments and a 30-year development agreement between the city and developer. That meeting lasted until 3 a.m.

The project could eventually bring 2,000 units of housing, 375,000 square feet of retail, 200,000 square feet of office, a hotel, harbor and park to the waterfront site, transforming the nearly 30-acre property.

At the most recent hearing, opponents of the development said it was “incompatible” with the neighborhood. Some were critical of the traffic it could bring, echoing criticisms from last month’s meeting.

The project, called Uptown Harbour, will still have to go through the approvals process with the city and various government agencies. It calls for 1,750 condos in five towers, 200 apartments in a mid-rise building, and 50 townhouses to be built on the northern boundary of the property. Zyscovich Architects is designing the development.

As part of the approval, Dezer would also build police and fire substations, a community center, and infrastructure around the project.

Dezer’s recent projects include the Residences at Armani/Casa and the Porsche Design Tower, both oceanfront luxury condo towers visible from the Intracoastal Mall property.





