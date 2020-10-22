13th Floor Homes’ longtime plans to develop a housing community on former golf courses in Tamarac are moving forward.

In a 6 to 2 vote on Wednesday, Broward County commissioners approved 13th Floor Homes’ plan to rezone the Woodlands Country Club’s two golf courses at 4600 Woodland Hills Boulevard to build 397 single-family homes.

Miami-based 13th Floor Homes first announced the development plans in 2017. The plans have since changed, shaving the number of homes down from 525. The earlier plan stated that the homes would be priced in the $300,000s, have at least 2,000 square feet and include at least three bedrooms.

The plan now includes over 160 acres of preserved open space with new lakes, a five-mile recreation trail and a new clubhouse, according to a spokesperson.

Developers like 13th Floor have been picking up golf course properties in recent years as the sport’s popularity continues to fall and vacant land for residential development becomes increasingly scarce.

In March, 13th Floor Homes spent $5.6 million on Villa Del Ray Golf Club in Delray Beach. In 2018 it bought another Delray Beach golf course for $5.4 million.