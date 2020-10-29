Open Menu

Stefano Santoro sues ex-brokerage over email list, alleges stolen trade secrets

Santoro recently joined Current Real Estate Advisors

TRD MIAMI /
Oct.October 29, 2020 06:35 PM
By Katherine Kallergis | Research By Jerome Dineen
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
 Stefano Santoro, Miguel Pinto and Martin Bravo (Apex)

Stefano Santoro, Miguel Pinto and Martin Bravo (Apex)

A Miami commercial broker is suing his former firm, alleging the company illegally accessed his email account and list of contacts.

Stefano Santoro filed the lawsuit in Miami-Dade Circuit Court earlier this month against Miami-based Apex Capital Realty, Miguel Pinto and Martin Bravo, alleging “the theft of trade secrets” and intellectual property. Santoro was recently hired by Current Real Estate Advisors to lead its Miami office as managing partner.

Both Santoro and Pinto declined to comment.

Santoro, previously an independent contractor working for Apex, is seeking damages in excess of $30,000. He’s alleging that Apex’s use of his email contact list equates to the firm and its principals using trade secrets. He joined Apex in June 2019 and left in July of this year.

As part of his agreement with Apex, Santoro, through his company Meatball LLC, collected 75 percent of the commissions he made, while Apex kept 25 percent, according to the documents attached to the suit. For any listing or sales referrals made by the broker, the broker would collect a 50 percent referral fee before the commission split.

The complaint states that Pinto and Bravo downloaded Santoro’s 6,000-plus contact list without Santoro’s consent after he left the brokerage. It alleges that Pinto and Bravo, through what the complaint states is their “alter ego,” Apex, have been sending out publicity emails to his contact list to “solicit his customers’ real estate business for themselves.”

At Apex, Santoro worked on deals that included the $40 million sale of an oceanfront Miami Beach development site, as well as a Wynwood assemblage that L&L Holding Company and Carpe Real Estate Partners are under contract to purchase. He worked on four deals over the course of the year while he hung his license at Apex, the lawsuit alleges.





Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
apex capital realtybrokerageslawsuits

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Irwin Tauber and Biscayne Bay (Linkedin, Getty)

Miami developer sued for running boat over Biscayne Bay swimmer’s leg

Miami developer sued for running boat over Biscayne Bay swimmer’s leg
Phil Collins, Orianne Collins, and 5800 North Bay Road (Credit: Tim Chapman/Getty Images, and John Parra/Getty Images)

Phil Collins wants to sell his Miami Beach mansion for $40M, but his ex-wife won’t leave

Phil Collins wants to sell his Miami Beach mansion for $40M, but his ex-wife won’t leave
Harvey Hernandez and Cindy Diffenderfer (Patrick McMullan/Getty; iStock)

Harvey Hernandez’s former partner seeks to put NGD Homesharing in receivership

Harvey Hernandez’s former partner seeks to put NGD Homesharing in receivership
3187 Royal Road, Coconut Grove (Realtor)

Ransom Everglades sues developer Caroline Weiss over backyard boat dock

Ransom Everglades sues developer Caroline Weiss over backyard boat dock
Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber and 1531 Stillwater Drive (Getty, Zillow)

Miami Beach slashes fines for illegal short-term rentals

Miami Beach slashes fines for illegal short-term rentals
Deauville Beach Resort

Deauville Beach Resort loses court battle tied to $400K judgment

Deauville Beach Resort loses court battle tied to $400K judgment
2120 Bay Avenue (Realtor)

Renter who sought to ride out pandemic in Miami Beach home sues owner, brokerage over alleged filthy conditions

Renter who sought to ride out pandemic in Miami Beach home sues owner, brokerage over alleged filthy conditions
The DoubleTree at 10250 Northwest 19th Street and Larry Beame (Credit: Google Maps)

Doral DoubleTree owner sues architect for $4M, alleging design errors

Doral DoubleTree owner sues architect for $4M, alleging design errors
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.