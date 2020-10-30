The chairman of a New York-based auto group bought an oceanfront Manalapan lot for $7.9 million.

Records show Kenneth Bodlieb and his wife, Andrea Caputo Brodlieb, bought the property at 3050 South Ocean Boulevard from Susan Wadleigh, Ann K. Bartasius, Christine Kabler, Gail Kabler and John L. Kabler.

The property, previously owned by John N. Jr. and Joan W. Kabler, has been in the Kabler family since at least 1986, records show. Joan named Gail Wright — also known as Gail Kabler — and Ann K. Bartasius as co-trustees of the Residual Trust of John N. Kabler Jr. in 2002. In 2019, Gail and Ann named Susan, Christine, and John to the deed as well.

Christopher Leavitt with Douglas Elliman represented the sellers, while the Brodlieb family used Re/Max 1st Choice to broker the deal. Leavitt claims that the deal was done in 24 hours. He declined to give any information on his clients.

According to Realtor.com, the property went on the market in June of 2018 for $6.5 million and had many price changes, asking as much as $9.5 million in December. The most recent listing in September was $8.9 million.

The lot is in between the Atlantic Ocean and the Lake Worth Lagoon and has direct access to both. Two buildings are currently on the property, but new building ordinances allow for a new home to be built on the 1.26-acre land, according to the listing.

Ken Brodlieb is the chairman of Douglaston, New York-based East Hills Auto Group. The franchise has five dealerships, including a Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, and Ram dealership, a Subaru dealership, and three Chevrolet showrooms on Long Island.

This purchase will not be the couple’s first South Florida home. Records show they sold their unit in The Bristol in West Palm Beach earlier this month, after buying it just over a year ago.

Other recent sales in Manalapan include an oceanfront mansion selling for $36 million, another car dealer buying a waterfront mansion for $10.3 million, and real estate investor Joseph Imbesi and his wife Orla selling their waterfront Manalapan house for $6.5 million.