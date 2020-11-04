Open Menu

JV developing Hialeah spec cold storage facility lands $67M construction loan

312K sf facility will be built on 20.8 acres

TRD MIAMI /
Nov.November 04, 2020 09:45 AM
By Wade Millward
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
PGIM Real Estate CEO Eric Adler (left) and Bridge CEO Steve Poulos with a rendering of the cold storage facility  (Photos via PGIM; Bridge; Ware Malcolm)

PGIM Real Estate CEO Eric Adler (left) and Bridge CEO Steve Poulos with a rendering of the cold storage facility  (Photos via PGIM; Bridge; Ware Malcolm)

A joint venture developing a speculative cold storage project in Hialeah scored a $67 million construction loan.

The joint venture between industrial developer Bridge Development Partners and PGIM Real Estate, the real estate investment and financing business of Prudential Financial, plans to break ground on the project later this month, according to a press release.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. provided the loan, which was arranged by Steve Roth of CBRE.

The 312,000-square-foot facility will be built on 20.8 acres near the intersection of Northwest 162nd Street and Northwest 102nd Avenue. The joint venture bought the property in July for $11 million and expects to complete the project in the fourth quarter of 2021.

PGIM Real Estate is led by CEO Eric Adler. Bridge Development is led by founder, CEO and partner Steve Poulos.

Recent deals in the cold storage sector of South Florida’s industrial real estate market include Arkadia Property Group paying $5.3 million for a cold storage warehouse in Allapattah last month, and Ivy Realty paying $30.5 million for a cold storage facility leased to Southeast Frozen Foods and SuperValu in March.

The cold storage market appears to be seeing a surge of investor interest nationwide. Lineage Logistics, the world’s largest landlord of temperature-controlled storage, pulled in $1.6 billion in a fundraising round that ended last month, and Americold Realty Trust, the only public real estate investment trust specializing in cold storage, saw a 6 percent increase in net operating income in the second quarter.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Bridge Development Partnerscold storagehialeahindustrial marketPGIM Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Rich Hume and Joseph Badia with 2200 Northwest 112th Avenue in Sweetwater (Google Maps; Tech Data; Twitter/BadiaSpices)

    Adding flavor: Badia Spices pays $44M for Sweetwater warehouse

    Adding flavor: Badia Spices pays $44M for Sweetwater warehouse
    Clockwise from top left: 1801 NW 82nd Ave, Miami; 6600 Congress Avenue, Boca Raton; 501 103rd Avenue, Royal Palm Beach; 3423 McIntosh Road, Hollywood (Google Maps)

    South Florida industrial market shows signs of weakness in Q3

    South Florida industrial market shows signs of weakness in Q3
    Itai Kathein and Jay Adair with the distribution center on the property (Credit: Google Maps)

    Sold! Online auto auctioneer pays $35M for Homestead land

    Sold! Online auto auctioneer pays $35M for Homestead land
    Mayor Bud Scholl and EverWest CEO Rick Stone with 1101 East 33rd Street, Hialeah (City of Sunny Isles Beach, EverWest)

    Sunny Isles mayor sells Hialeah warehouse for $13M

    Sunny Isles mayor sells Hialeah warehouse for $13M
    Seritage CEO Benjamin Schall, CTO CEO John Albright, and 1460 West 49th Street, Hialeah (Credit: Google Maps)

    Seritage sells Hialeah shopping center for $21M

    Seritage sells Hialeah shopping center for $21M
    Alejandro Velez, CEO of Midtown and 9315 Northwest 112 Avenue, Medley (Credit: Google Maps)

    Honeywell warehouse in Medley sells for $8M

    Honeywell warehouse in Medley sells for $8M
    Tony Robbins and 2951 Electronics Way, West Palm Beach (Getty, Google Maps)

    Tony Robbins buys West Palm Beach warehouse for production studio

    Tony Robbins buys West Palm Beach warehouse for production studio
    Renderings of a proposed project (Courtesy of Apex Capital Realty)

    CBD investor sells Hialeah Gardens dev site for $5M

    CBD investor sells Hialeah Gardens dev site for $5M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.