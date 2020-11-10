Open Menu

Home listings startup Richr launches title and insurance services

It plans to expand to Georgia, other states

TRD MIAMI /
Nov.November 10, 2020 04:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Richr Founder and CEO Glenn Orgin

Richr Founder and CEO Glenn Orgin

Richr, a Miami-based home listings startup, is adding title and insurance services to the company’s offerings, with plans to also expand into home lending.

The website launched in early 2019, offering to list homes in South Florida for free, and giving the 3 percent commission back to the buyer. A home seller could save the full 6 percent commission.

Now, with Richr One, it also offers title and insurance services in Florida, with plans to expand to Georgia, New York and other states, said founder and CEO Glenn Orgin.

“Whether it’s residential or commercial, the market is going to a one-stop model,” Orgin said. “Essentially, you want to own as much of the distribution channel in any business you’re in.”

Last month, Compass said it entered into an agreement to buy Modus, a title and escrow startup that has raised $12.5 million.

Traditional brokerage firms typically offer title, mortgage and insurance, such as the Keyes Companies and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty. Keller Williams has Keller Mortgage.

With Richr One, Orgin said the company will “take care of the whole transaction and give [the client] 3 percent back for closing costs.”

Richr plans to raise an undisclosed amount of money next year, Orgin said. The Wynwood-based Faith Group previously provided $500,000 in capital to the company.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    brokeragesstartupstitle insurance

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Lourdes Alatriste

    Lourdes Alatriste leaves Engel & Völkers to join Douglas Elliman

    Lourdes Alatriste leaves Engel & Völkers to join Douglas Elliman
    ShareMD's John Bardis and Real Capital Partners' Otto Travieso with 7400 Southwest 87th Avenue, Miami (Linkedin, Google Maps)

    Miami commercial brokerage alleges it was stiffed on medical office commission

    Miami commercial brokerage alleges it was stiffed on medical office commission
    Ron Shuffield and Alirio Torrealba with a rendering of Biltmore Row (EWM, Twitter/MG)

    EWM takes over sales of MG Developer’s Biltmore Square townhomes in Coral Gables

    EWM takes over sales of MG Developer’s Biltmore Square townhomes in Coral Gables
     Stefano Santoro, Miguel Pinto and Martin Bravo (Apex)

    Stefano Santoro sues ex-brokerage over email list, alleges stolen trade secrets

    Stefano Santoro sues ex-brokerage over email list, alleges stolen trade secrets
    100 Las Olas & Pietro Belmonte, Marc Brandt, Gigi Giusti

    Douglas Elliman takes over sales of 100 Las Olas from OneWorld Properties

    Douglas Elliman takes over sales of 100 Las Olas from OneWorld Properties
    Sofia Joelsson and Lee Ann Edwards

    Movers & Shakers: Interior designer joins Douglas Elliman team & more

    Movers & Shakers: Interior designer joins Douglas Elliman team & more
    Tomas Sulichin (center) with Jorge Pérez and Craig Studnicky

    RelatedISG hires Tomas Sulichin to lead newly relaunched CRE division

    RelatedISG hires Tomas Sulichin to lead newly relaunched CRE division
    Joseph McMillan, CEO of DDG, and Kerry Warwick with 3550 South Ocean

    Corcoran takes over sales of 3550 South Ocean

    Corcoran takes over sales of 3550 South Ocean
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.