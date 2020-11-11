Lennar Corp.’s board of directors elected Jon Jaffe as co-CEO and co-president of the company, titles he shares with Rick Beckwitt.

Jaffe, who’s on the board of directors, has been co-president of the Miami-based homebuilder since 2018, and has worked for Lennar in various positions, including chief operating officer, for more than 30 years. Jaffe led the company’s expansion into California in 1995.

Joe Cerri returned to Plaza Construction as vice president and director of field operations. Cerri, based out of the company’s Miami office, will lead the Southeast region’s field operations, including project planning, safety, quality control and schedule analysis. He previously spent about 10 years at Plaza.

Dwntwn Realty Advisors brought on Lisa Ferrazza, who specializes in retail leasing and landlord representation throughout South Florida. She was previously a consultant at Madison Marquette, and a vice president at CBRE, focusing on landlord representation, repositioning and new business development.

The Koolik Group at Compass announced it opened a commercial real estate division. KG Commercial will primarily serve Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Donald Shapiro, former director of Real Estate Sales Force (RESF) Commercial Real Estate, will lead the division.

Skanska promoted three senior-level executives to the position of vice president-project executive within the company’s Florida building division. Frank Longo, Bob Kramer and Daniel Abou-Jaoude will oversee more than a dozen construction projects, including hospitals and schools, throughout the state. Longo was a project director, working on projects that include the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science in downtown Miami and the University of Central Florida Dr. Phillips Academic Commons project in downtown Orlando.

Kramer has worked for healthcare clients across the Southeast on a wide range of projects, and is overseeing construction of Lee Health’s Gulf Coast Medical Center expansion and renovation project in Fort Myers.