Open Menu

Movers & Shakers: Lennar names new co-CEO & more

Joe Cerri returned to Plaza Construction as a vice president in Miami

TRD MIAMI /
Nov.November 11, 2020 08:45 AM
By Jordan Pandy
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
From left: Lisa Ferrazza, Joe Cerri, Frank Longo, Bob Kramer, and Daniel Abou-Jaoude

From left: Lisa Ferrazza, Joe Cerri, Frank Longo, Bob Kramer, and Daniel Abou-Jaoude

Lennar Corp.’s board of directors elected Jon Jaffe as co-CEO and co-president of the company, titles he shares with Rick Beckwitt.

Jaffe, who’s on the board of directors, has been co-president of the Miami-based homebuilder since 2018, and has worked for Lennar in various positions, including chief operating officer, for more than 30 years. Jaffe led the company’s expansion into California in 1995.

Joe Cerri returned to Plaza Construction as vice president and director of field operations. Cerri, based out of the company’s Miami office, will lead the Southeast region’s field operations, including project planning, safety, quality control and schedule analysis. He previously spent about 10 years at Plaza.

Dwntwn Realty Advisors brought on Lisa Ferrazza, who specializes in retail leasing and landlord representation throughout South Florida. She was previously a consultant at Madison Marquette, and a vice president at CBRE, focusing on landlord representation, repositioning and new business development.

The Koolik Group at Compass announced it opened a commercial real estate division. KG Commercial will primarily serve Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Donald Shapiro, former director of Real Estate Sales Force (RESF) Commercial Real Estate, will lead the division.

Skanska promoted three senior-level executives to the position of vice president-project executive within the company’s Florida building division. Frank Longo, Bob Kramer and Daniel Abou-Jaoude will oversee more than a dozen construction projects, including hospitals and schools, throughout the state. Longo was a project director, working on projects that include the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science in downtown Miami and the University of Central Florida Dr. Phillips Academic Commons project in downtown Orlando.

Kramer has worked for healthcare clients across the Southeast on a wide range of projects, and is overseeing construction of Lee Health’s Gulf Coast Medical Center expansion and renovation project in Fort Myers.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    lennar

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Stuart Miller of Lennar & a map of Arden community

    Lennar pays $14M for land at Arden

    Lennar pays $14M for land at Arden
    Stuart Miller & Mike Nunziata, with a rendering of Avalon Trials (Credit: Lennar Homes)

    Lennar spends $28M for lots on former golf course in Delray Beach

    Lennar spends $28M for lots on former golf course in Delray Beach
    Stuart Miller, Ken Griffin and 11 and 12 Star Island Drive (Credit: Google Maps)

    Billionaire hedge funder Ken Griffin pays $37M for Star Island property

    Billionaire hedge funder Ken Griffin pays $37M for Star Island property
    Lennar's Stuart Miller

    Homestead homeowners association sues Lennar, alleges shoddy construction

    Homestead homeowners association sues Lennar, alleges shoddy construction
    1515 West 22nd Street, Julian Johnston, Esther Percal (Credit: Google Maps)

    Stuart Miller’s son buys home on Sunset Islands

    Stuart Miller’s son buys home on Sunset Islands
    Stuart Miller, Wynwood Green

    Lennar scores $45M construction loan for Wynwood apartment project

    Lennar scores $45M construction loan for Wynwood apartment project
    A rendering of Via Ventura and Stuart Miller (Credit: Lennar)

    Lennar sells off part of its Via Ventura community

    Lennar sells off part of its Via Ventura community
    Arden home community and Stuart Miller

    Lennar picks up 50 lots in western Palm Beach County

    Lennar picks up 50 lots in western Palm Beach County
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.