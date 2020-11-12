The owners of a Fort Lauderdale-based disaster response company sold their waterfront mansion in the Las Olas Isles neighborhood for $6.2 million.

Property records show Kallberg Industries owners Michael and Andrea Kallberg sold the home at 400 Royal Plaza Drive in Fort Lauderdale to GFM II LLC, a North Carolina company.

The Kallbergs paid $6.3 million for the house in 2018, which means they just sold it for $100,000 less.

Peter Barkin with Compass represented the Kallberg family and Tim Elmes, also with Compass, represented the buyer. The property hit the market this year for $7 million, and the price was reduced to $6.7 million in September.

The 8,108-square-foot home, built in 1994, includes five bedrooms, six-and-a-half bathrooms, a pool and 275 feet of water frontage.

Earlier this year, Greek foods CEO Peter Parthenis Jr. paid nearly $9 million for a Las Olas mansion in June. Other Fort Lauderdale closings include retired baseball player Mike Napoli’s sale of his mansion in the Seven Isles neighborhood for $7.3 million, and the $7.5 million sale of a waterfront house in the Harbor Beach neighborhood for $7.5 million.