The developer of Aston Martin Residences in downtown Miami unveiled the high-end carmaker’s first SUV in the Americas, which buyers can select as part of their purchases.

Included in the purchase of the 391-unit tower’s 38 “signature” units and seven penthouses, buyers will receive an Aston Martin DBX, the SUV, or a DB11. The $50 million triplex penthouse will come with an Aston Martin Vulcan, which is valued at about $2.3 million.

Cervera Real Estate is handling sales and marketing of the project, whose units start at $970,000. The signature units range from $5.3 million to $7.7 million.

The 66-story tower, under construction at 300 Biscayne Boulevard Way, is more than 60 percent presold, said Alejandro Aljanati, G&G’s chief marketing officer. About half of the signature units have been presold, and buyers will be able to select between the “Miami Riverwalk Edition” of either the DBX or DB11 in the first quarter of 2021.

G&G and Aston Martin are partnering to customize both options with a combination of leathers and colors.

The sail-shaped tower is expected to be delivered in 2022. It was designed by Revuelta Architecture and Bodas Miani Anger Architects. The property is next to the Epic hotel and condo tower.

A four-story, 42,275-square-foot amenity section will include a chef’s kitchen, infinity pool, gym, virtual golf, two theaters, a full-service spa and more.

The developer secured a $200 million construction loan from Brazilian lender Itaú BBA International in November.