Developer Michael Stern paid $9 million for a development site for a 62-story tower he plans to build in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood.

Stern, who leads New York-based JDS Development Group, bought the land at 191 Southwest 12th Street, according to broker Adrian Sanchez. Stern will demolish the property and build a new fire station, plus a 1,400-unit mixed-use project that will encompass 1,000 rental apartments, 200 micro-units, a 200-key hotel, 250,000 square feet of office space and a new $8 million fire station.

Sanchez, of Waterfront Investment Real Estate, represented both the seller and the buyer in the deal. State records list Sanchez as the manager of the LLC that sold the property. He declined to comment on the selling entity.

The property last sold for $4.2 million in 2014. Records show that a four-story, 12-unit multifamily building built in 1971 is currently on the property.

Earlier this year, a company tied to Alain Lantigua sued Stern, alleging he reneged on a $10 million assignment fee for legwork to obtain the zoning approvals for the development. Lantigua’s plan originally was to buy 191 Southwest 12th Street in order to flip the land to Stern for the fee. The lawsuit is still open, according to court records.

Lantigua is principal of Crystal Clear Holdings and Harlequin Property Management, according to his LinkedIn.

In July, Stern filed court documents denying the accusations, alleging that no such contract was formed between the two parties, and that Lantigua failed to close on adjoining property and “to perform under the Public Benefit Agreement.”

“In truth, Plaintiff conferred no benefit and was unable to bring the project to fruition by its own power and now seeks to profit off these failures by suing those that could bring the project to completion,” according to the documents.

In late February, the Miami City Commission approved a public benefits agreement with an affiliate of Stern’s JDS Development Group that allows Stern to build the $500 million tower on the fire station site and an adjoining property that he purchased last year.

As part of the deal, the city will get roughly $2.2 million in cash for fire station equipment, about $5.4 million in public benefits and $200,000 in streetscape improvements, and will pay for the renovations to the park and the transfer of development density rights, according to the public benefits agreement.