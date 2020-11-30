Open Menu

Video game CEO spends $10M on Fort Lauderdale condo

Condo sold at record for Fort Lauderdale of nearly $2,500 psf

Miami /
Nov.November 30, 2020 11:30 AM
By Jordan Pandy
Matthew Karch and Auberge Beach Residences & Spa (Embracer Group, Google Maps)

Matthew Karch, the CEO of a video game company, spent $10 million on a Fort Lauderdale condo, The Real Deal has learned.

Karch bought unit S2303 at Auberge Beach Residences & Spa for $2,446 per square foot, setting a record in Fort Lauderdale, according to a release. Lisa Lader with Related ISG brokered both sides of the deal.

The condo features four bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms, a pool and a 4,100-square-foot terrace.

Karch, a South Florida native, founded Fort Lauderdale-based Saber Interactive, a video game developer, in 2001. Karch sold Saber Interactive to Embracer Group, a Swedish video game holding company, this year.

The Related Group, Fortune International Group and the Fairwinds Group developed the two-tower, waterfront Auberge Beach Residences & Spa in Fort Lauderdale. It was completed in the spring of 2019.

Last year, the head of an ethanol transportation company bought a condo in Auberge for $8.6 million. Also, A wealth manager paid $9 million for a condo, and Florida Panthers owner Vincent Viola paid $10 million for two condo units.





