Open Menu

New York Life buys Brightline West Palm apartments for $115M

FECI built the 24-story, 290-unit building in 2018

Miami /
Dec.December 04, 2020 04:30 PM
By Wade Millward
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Kolleen OP Cobb and 591 Evernia Street (FECI, Google Maps)

Kolleen OP Cobb and 591 Evernia Street (FECI, Google Maps)

New York Life’s real estate investment arm paid $114.8 million for the apartment tower next to Brightline’s West Palm Beach station.

Brightline parent Florida East Coast Industries, one of Florida’s oldest and largest real estate and infrastructure holding companies, sold the 24-story, 290-unit Park-Line Palm Beaches building at 591 Evernia Street, according to property records.

FECI General Counsel and Chief Administrative Officer Kolleen Cobb signed the deed.

Coral Gables-based FECI is also the parent of Flagler Global Logistics, an integrated logistics company, and Flagler, a full service commercial real estate company. FECI is part of Fortress Investment Group, which is owned by Japan’s SoftBank Group.

FECI developed the West Palm apartment building in partnership with Lincoln Property Company, and completed construction in 2018.

Rents at Park-Line start at $1,625 a month, according to the property’s website. Amenities include a gym, game room, lounge and pool.

In January, Brightline launched leasing of Park-Line Miami apartment towers at Virgin MiamiCentral.

Last month, the Miami-Dade County Commission unanimously approved a resolution authorizing further discussions with Brightline, Florida East Coast Railway and the county to create a commuter rail. Under the resolution, the county would pay Brightline a lump sum of up to $50 million and an annual track access fee of up to $12 million a year for 30 years, in exchange for providing access to an affordable commuter rail train system.

Brightline suspended service in March and laid off 250 employees due to the pandemic. In August, Brightline and Virgin Trains ended their partnership agreement in South Florida.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    BrightlineFlorida East Coast Industriesmultifamily marketwest palm beach

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Pamela Applebaum and The Bristol

    Daughter of drugstore mogul sells Bristol condo unit for $16M

    Daughter of drugstore mogul sells Bristol condo unit for $16M
    Robert Suris and a rendering of the project

    Hollywood approves downtown demolition, paving way for mixed-use apartment project

    Hollywood approves downtown demolition, paving way for mixed-use apartment project
    From left to right: 3333 South Port Royale Drive in Fort Lauderdale with Invesco CEO Martin Flanagan and Mill Creek CEO William MacDonald (Invesco, Mill Creek)

    Mill Creek, Invesco sell Fort Lauderdale apartments for $180M

    Mill Creek, Invesco sell Fort Lauderdale apartments for $180M
    Charles Cohen and 2000 S Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach (Getty, Google Maps)

    Charles Cohen’s Carefree Theater redevelopment advances

    Charles Cohen’s Carefree Theater redevelopment advances
    Avalon Communities CEO Timothy J. Naughton and renderings of the project with AvalonBay head (Corwil Architects)

    Apartment developer buys South Miami Winn-Dixie site from Bacardi JV

    Apartment developer buys South Miami Winn-Dixie site from Bacardi JV
    (iStock)

    Miami-Dade moves forward with multimillion-dollar Brightline deal

    Miami-Dade moves forward with multimillion-dollar Brightline deal
    Kevin Neal, Trinsic Residential’s managing director for South Florida, and a rendering of the project

    Trinsic set to build 292-unit apartment complex in Delray Beach

    Trinsic set to build 292-unit apartment complex in Delray Beach
    Steelblock CEO Ignacio Murman and 13300 Alexandria Drive in Opa-locka (Steelblock, Google Maps)

    Steelblock buys Opa-locka apartment complex for $8M

    Steelblock buys Opa-locka apartment complex for $8M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.