HES Group founder sells waterfront Miami Beach home for $7M

Francisco Arocha sold another home on Pine Tree Drive in May for $7M

Miami /
Dec.December 08, 2020 03:30 PM
By Jordan Pandy
Francisco Arocha and Pine Tree Drive, Miami Beach (HES Group, Google Maps)

A company tied to HES Group founder Francisco Arocha sold a waterfront Miami Beach home for $6.5 million.

Records show 6301 La Gorce LLC, managed by Francisco Arocha and Maria Cecilia Guedez, sold the house at 6301 Pine Tree Drive to Eastern National Management Services, a Florida company led by Rolando Parets.

Arocha is CEO and managing partner of Miami-based real estate developer and management firm HES Group. Guedez also works at HES Group.

In May, Arocha, under a different LLC, sold a nearby mansion at 5711 Pine Tree Drive for $7 million.

Arocha purchased the home he just sold for $4.3 million in 2014. The house first hit the market with an asking price of $9.9 million in January 2019. It most recently listed for $7.5 million in January of this year, according to Realtor.com. Esther Percal of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty represented Arocha.

The buyer, Parets, is chief financial officer at Miami-based Eastern National Bank, according to his LinkedIn page.

Originally built in 1938, the two-story home spans 6,580 square feet with a total of 10 bedrooms and nine-and-half bathrooms, including those in a guest house built in 2012, according to the listing. Also on the property is a three-car garage, a pool and a dock.

In October, HES Group, facing foreclosure, listed the development site of its planned Triptych project near Midtown Miami and the Miami Design District. HES acquired the property in 2014 for $12.25 million.

 





