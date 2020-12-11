UPDATED, Dec. 11, 5:45 p.m.: A former Goldman Sachs executive bought a waterfront home in Miami’s Bay Point for $11.3 million.

Records show Stuart Rothenberg and his wife, Pamela, purchased the house at 4731 Lake Road in Miami from John and Cassandra Walbridge. John Walbridge owns Overseas Security and Strategic Information, a company that provides risk mitigation and support services to international governments, according to its website.

Stuart Rothenberg was the head of the real estate investment division at Goldman Sachs Group until he retired in 2008. He had held the position since 2003, and had worked at Goldman Sachs for 21 years.

The Walbridges bought the property for $3.7 million in 2003. According to records, an existing house was later demolished and the new home was completed in 2019.

The house first went on the market at the start of this year with an asking price of $14.9 million. The price dropped to $12.9 million in May. Betsy Magde and Marissa Kartheiser of Compass represented the sellers, while Eddy Martinez and Roland Ortiz of One Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyers.

The 7,169-square-foot house has seven bedrooms, eight-and-a-half bathrooms, a wine cellar and a three-car garage. The outdoor area includes a 74-foot infinity lap pool and a dock with a boat lift.

Nearby, the managing director of an asset management firm bought a Bay Point home in November for $5.7 million.

Also in Bay Point, a home formerly owned by Enrique Iglesias sold for $6.5 million in 2019.