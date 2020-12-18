Open Menu

Buyer tied to Rockefeller Capital drops $20M on Palm Beach estate

LLC linked to Rockefeller Capital Management Group

Miami
Dec.December 18, 2020 09:45 AM
By Jordan Pandy
124 Via Bethesda, Palm Beach (Elliman)

A company tied to the Rockefeller family bought a non-waterfront Palm Beach estate for $20.2 million.

Property records a New York LLC named after the property closed on the home at 124 Via Bethesda. A Florida LLC also named after the address and managed by the Jones Foster law firm in West Palm Beach sold the house.

The address for the New York entity is that of Rockefeller Capital Management Group.

Chris Leavitt

Chris Leavitt of Douglas Elliman represented the seller, and Christian Angle of Christian Angle Real Estate brought the buyer, according to the listing. It was listed for sale in November asking $29.5 million.

Leavitt declined to comment on the deal.

The 10,501-square-foot house, with seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms and two half bathrooms, previously belonged to Henry and Susan McIntosh, who sold it in 2017 for $15 million. It was built in 1928 on more than a half-acre of land and includes a pool.

The property is across the street from the Ocean Course at The Breakers.

High-end home sales have surged in Palm Beach and Miami Beach during the pandemic.

Christian Angle

Sylvester Stallone recently paid $35.4 million for an oceanfront estate in Palm Beach, and the wife of billionaire businessman Hushang Ansary bought a penthouse on the island for $14 million.





