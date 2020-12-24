Open Menu

Elion Partners pays $32M for Dania Beach industrial property

Seller bought the land in 2017 for $8M

Miami /
Dec.December 24, 2020 12:30 PM
By Wade Tyler Millward
Elion Partners' Shlomo Khoudari and Q-Med Corp's Manual Aguero with 2281 Griffin Road in Dania Beach (Photos via Google Maps; Elion Partners; Orthosensor)

Elion Partners paid $31.5 million for a 180,000-square-foot industrial building in Dania Beach.

Miami-based Elion bought the property, called Griffin Pointe Business Park, at 2281 Griffin Road, according to records. The sale price equates to $175 per square foot.

The seller was Q-Med Corp., a wholesale distributor of medical, surgical, dental and laboratory products based in Fort Lauderdale. The company is led by Manuel E. Aguero and J. Carlos Rodriguez, according to records.

Q-Med bought the land in 2017 for $7.5 million and finished constructing the industrial building the following year, according to records.

Elion Partners is led by managing partners Shlomo Khoudari, Jack Azout, Sylvain Argy and Juan R. DeAngulo. The company is an active investor in the South Florida industrial market. Last month, Elion Partners bought a Pompano Beach distribution center for $11.65 million.

In August, Blackstone bought eight industrial properties in Miami-Dade County from Elion Partners as part of a $93.5 million portfolio deal in South Florida, one of the largest industrial deals of the year.





