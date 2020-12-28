An entity linked to Nicolas Caputo paid $11.9 million for two units at Turnberry Ocean Club in Sunny Isles Beach.

Records show Boca 36 LLC bought units 4003 and 4004 in the oceanfront condo tower from Beach Club Acquisition LLC, the developer. Boca 36 LLC is managed by Nicolas M. Caputo and Agustina Lhez.

Caputo is an Argentine construction businessman with close ties to Argentina’s former president Mauricio Macri, according to published reports. He was also the former vice president of Argentina’s political party PRO.

Caputo and Lhez‘s units are on the 40th floor of the 54-story, 154-unit tower at 18501 Collins Avenue, developed by Jeffrey Soffer’s Fontainebleau Development.

Units, range from 2,750 square feet to 10,000 square feet, with three, four, five, and six-bedroom floor plans that extend over two and three levels. Amenities on six different floors include a sky club with two swimming pools and two spas, a fitness floor and a dining level.

Turnberry Ocean Club was completed this year, after being in the works for at least five years. Closings began in October with early deals ranging in price from $3.9 million to $5.8 million.

Soffer financed construction of the oceanfront tower with a $259 million construction loan from Bank OZK in 2017, a year after breaking ground on the tower.