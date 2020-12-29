Open Menu

Here are South Florida’s biggest industrial leases in 2020

Largest lease was for over 250K sf

Miami /
Dec.December 29, 2020 11:30 AM
By Jordan Pandy | Research By Matthew Elo
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(iStock)

(iStock)

South Florida’s industrial market is tied to international trade, with high demand from transportation, logistics and e-commerce companies.

In 2020, the average square footage of the five largest leases, 223,520 square feet, dropped off from last year’s 448,562 square feet.

Yet, one Seattle-based e-commerce company decided to make its mark this year, accumulating over 888,000 total square feet of leases in 2020.

Here’s a breakdown of the top industrial leases signed this year in South Florida.

1. Amazon, Pompano Beach, 252K sf

Amazon agreed to lease 252,000 square feet at 2800 North Andrews Avenue in Pompano Beach. The lease represented more than half of the 316,000 square feet of industrial space leased in Broward County during the second quarter.

2. Carnival Cruise Lines, Hialeah, 229K sf

Carnival Cruise Lines renewed 229,000 square feet of warehouse space in Hialeah. Carnival is occupying space at Centergate at Gratigny, a 1.6 million-square-foot facility with a 978,164-square-foot-warehouse.

3. Amazon, Miami, 216K sf

Amazon signed a lease for 216,000 square feet of space at 13450 Northwest 14th Street in Miami. Amazon joins Beacon Lakes Industrial Park tenants like Telemundo, Goya Foods and UPS.

4. Amazon, Hialeah, 211K sf

Amazon signed a lease for a warehouse in Hialeah during the second quarter. The warehouse at 5700 Northwest 37th Avenue has 211,000 square feet.

5. Amazon, Miami, 210K sf

Amazon inked a deal to lease 209,601 square feet at 3401 Northwest 72nd Avenue in Miami, next to Miami International Airport. The warehouse is located in the Prologis-owned MIA Business Center.

SOURCE: TRD analysis of brokerage data, as provided by Colliers International, news clippings and market reports.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    2020 in Reviewindustrial market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Matthew Whitman Lazenby, Grant Cardone, Phil Collins, Orianne Bates, Russell Galbut, Natalie Brabner, Craig Studnicky and Masoud Shojaee (Lazenby by Sonya Revell; Getty, iStock)

    South Florida’s juiciest real estate lawsuits of 2020

    South Florida’s juiciest real estate lawsuits of 2020
    The Southeast Financial Center (Wikipedia Commons, iStock)

    Here are South Florida’s biggest office leases in 2020

    Here are South Florida’s biggest office leases in 2020
    Elion Partners' Shlomo Khoudari and Q-Med Corp's Manual Aguero with 2281 Griffin Road in Dania Beach (Photos via Google Maps; Elion Partners; Orthosensor)

    Elion Partners pays $32M for Dania Beach industrial property

    Elion Partners pays $32M for Dania Beach industrial property
    (Google Maps)

    Here are South Florida’s biggest retail leases in 2020

    Here are South Florida’s biggest retail leases in 2020
    (Getty)

    Here are South Florida’s largest retail sales of 2020

    Here are South Florida’s largest retail sales of 2020
    3333 South Port Royale Drive in Fort Lauderdale

    Here are South Florida’s largest multifamily sales of 2020

    Here are South Florida’s largest multifamily sales of 2020
    Shelborne South Beach and Seagull Hotel (Shelborne, Google Maps)

    Here are South Florida’s biggest hotel sales in 2020

    Here are South Florida’s biggest hotel sales in 2020
    Blackstone paid $94 million to acquire an industrial portfolio, which includes 16100 Northwest 49 Avenue and 16200 Northwest 49 Avenue, Miami Gardens (Google Maps)

    Here are South Florida’s largest industrial sales of 2020

    Here are South Florida’s largest industrial sales of 2020
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.