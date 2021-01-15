Invesca CEO Christopher Longsworth dies at 36

Christopher Forest Longsworth, CEO and founder of Plantation-based Invesca Development Group, has died. He was 36.

Longsworth died on Dec. 22, according to an online obituary. His company confirmed his death on its website. The obituary did not give a cause of death and the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office said more testing was required to determine the cause. Longsworth died in West Hollywood.

“Chris was a leader, a visionary and a shining light of all we can accomplish with hard work, creativity and passion,” according to the company’s website. “We will keep his memory alive in all of Invesca’s future endeavors. Our thoughts are with his family and everyone who loved and respected him.”

Longsworth founded Invesca in 2001. His other ventures include the Nexus shooting range in Davie, according to his LinkedIn.

Invesca was active in South Florida’s multifamily market last year. In November, Invesca landed a $50 million loan to refinance Envy Pompano Beach, a 214-unit, 11-story rental building. In April, Invesca scored a $102 million loan from Madison Realty Capital for two South Florida multifamily projects — to finish construction on a 214-unit apartment project in Pompano Beach, and to begin construction on a 330-unit multifamily development in Plantation