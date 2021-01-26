Spec home developer Todd Michael Glaser and his partner Rony Seikaly sold a waterfront Sunset Islands mansion to a venture capital investor for $18.5 million, The Real Deal has learned.

The property at 1420 West 23rd Street in Miami Beach previously belonged to architect Kobi Karp and his wife, Nancy. The Karps sold the partially completed home to Glaser and Seikaly in September for $6.7 million. The developers previously had been leasing the house with the option to purchase.

In the latest deal, Myles Harbor II LLC purchased the Sunset Island I mansion from Glaser and Seikaly, Glaser said. Jason Wright, who leads the LLC, is a partner at Apax Partners and is on the boards of directors of the property management software firm Realpage, Duck Creek Technologies and other companies. Wright previously worked at Accenture, according to his bio.

Nelson Gonzalez of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty was the listing agent. Ana Teresa Rodriguez of Coldwell Banker represented the buyer.

The seven-bedroom, 8,300-square-foot house features an open floor plan with 12-foot ceilings, an Italkraft chef’s kitchen, a master suite, three-car garage, six-car carport, a pool and spa and a summer kitchen, according to the listing. It has 112 feet of water frontage. Karp, founder and principal of Kobi Karp Architecture & Interior Design, designed the home.

The mansion sits on a nearly half-acre lot. It sold unfurnished.

Gonzalez, who declined to comment on the buyer, said he received multiple offers for the property. “I wish I had 10 of these houses because I would sell them all,” he added.

Seikaly, a former Miami Heat player, lives nearby on Sunset Island I. In October, Glaser paid nearly $6 million for a Sunset Islands IV house that he was building. Glaser said he took the home off the market and plans to relist it for a higher price with Dina Goldentayer of Douglas Elliman when it is completed.

Venezuelan oil tycoon Gerardo Pantin Shortt recently sold his waterfront Sunset Islands II mansion for $17.4 million.