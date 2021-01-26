Trump Plaza’s condo board voted to remove the ex-president’s name from the West Palm Beach towers.

The twin towers’ board unanimously voted last week to change Trump Plaza’s name as a result of the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, the Palm Beach Post reported.

The move marks the latest attempt in the past year to create distance from Trump. Last year, residents voted to remove Trump signage, including street-level signs as well as the Trump Plaza signs that adorned the top of the buildings. The rooftop signs were originally taken off for repairs, but residents voted for them to remain off the building.

Trump purchased the 221-unit development at 525 and 529 Flagler Drive in 1986 and handed the buildings over to lenders in 1991. They decided to keep the Trump brand attached to the condo to help sales, according to the Palm Beach Post.

The 32-story towers have sweeping views of the Intracoastal, Palm Beach and the Atlantic Ocean, with units selling from $1 million to over $4 million. A new name has not yet been determined.

Many businesses and former partners of The Trump Organization are cutting ties in wake of the Capitol storming. In Chicago, the 3,000-square-foot “TRUMP” sign on the Trump International Hotel & Tower may also be coming down.

[Palm Beach Post] — Jordan Pandy