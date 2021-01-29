Film producer drops $16M on Venetian Islands mansion

A Canadian financier sold his waterfront Venetian Islands mansion to a film producer for $15.5 million.

815 Dilido Home, LLC, managed by Ron Schmeichel, sold the home at 815 East Dilido Drive to Alessandra Lo Savio, according to records.

Lo Savio is a film producer who produced “The Man Who Killed Don Quixote,” and the documentary “Los Viejos: The Oldies.” She is also the co-founder of the Alacran Group, a multi-media group with offices in London, Jamaica and Miami, according to its website.

Schmeichel is the CEO of Toronto-based venture capital and private equity firm JJR Capital.

Hospitality mogul Keith Menin bought the 8,181-square-foot house in 2018 for $8.7 million and later transferred ownership to Schmeichel in 2019 for an unrecorded amount, records show.

Built in 2006, the six-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bathroom mansion has a two-car garage, a pool and a private dock with over 100 feet of water frontage, according to the listing.

Property records show Schmeichel still owns a four-bedroom home on Sunset Islands I that he bought in May for $14.3 million.

This month, a homebuilder bought a waterfront Venetian Islands teardown for $11.8 million. In December, the founder and chairman of a Miami and Boston-based commercial real estate firm paid $9 million for a waterfront Venetian Islands home.