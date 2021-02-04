Open Menu

U.S. Construction moves forward with boutique condo development in Delray Beach

14 condos, including four penthouses, will be priced from $3.9M to $7.5M

Miami
Feb.February 04, 2021
By Jordan Pandy
U.S. Construction CEO John Farina and a rendering of 1625 South Ocean Boulevard

U.S. Construction is moving forward with plans for a new oceanfront condo development in Delray Beach at the site of the former Delray South Shore Club, The Real Deal has learned.

1625 Ocean, at 1625 South Ocean Boulevard, will feature 14 condos, including four penthouses. Prices will range from $3.9 million to $7.5 million, according to a press release.

In July, the Delray Beach Site Plan Review and Appearance Board approved the plan for the project, then called Echelon.

The new development will be on the beach and will have 120 feet of oceanfront access. Condos will have three to four bedrooms, with three-and-a-half or four-and-a-half bathrooms. Units will range from 3,500 square feet to over 5,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space, according to the release.

Each unit will have an outdoor terrace, and the penthouses will feature a terrace off of every bedroom that span the length of the unit. Penthouses will also include a private plunge pool.

The 14 condos will be named after famous musicians like Bob Dylan and Billy Joel, following a similar model at Ocean Delray, another condo project co-developed by U.S. Construction, where units are named after famous artists.

South Florida architect Randall Stofft designed 1625 Ocean, and Stofft-Ikasu Design will handle the interiors.

Records show 1625 South Ocean, LLC bought the 1.17-acre development site in January 2020 for $12.3 million. Delray South Shore Club Condominium was the seller of the property, a 15-unit cluster of oceanfront apartments built in 1965.

Demolition of the existing structure is expected to begin in the second quarter, while construction will start in the third quarter. Completion is expected toward the end of 2022.

John Farina, president and CEO of Philadelphia-based U.S. Construction, said the firm has yet to secure any construction financing, but will begin that process in the next couple of months.

IMI Living is handling sales and marketing. According to Farina, family and friends pre-sales along with a founder’s program have already begun. Farina said the founder’s program offers incentives, like discounted units, for buyers who purchase pre-construction.





