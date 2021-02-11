Open Menu

South Florida developer’s widow sells waterfront Palm Beach mansion for $31M

Cobey Rapaport was married to the late Century Village developer Robert Rapaport

Miami /
Feb.February 11, 2021 10:30 AM
By Jordan Pandy
Cobey Rapaport and 790 South County Road, Palm Beach (Getty, Google Maps)

The widow of a South Florida developer sold her waterfront Palm Beach mansion for $31 million.

Records show Cobey W. Rapaport and her new husband, Robert Lazarowitz, sold the home at 790 South County Road to M. Timothy Hanlon, a trustee of the 790 S. Country Rd. Land Trust Agreement. Hanlon is an attorney in Palm Beach.

Rapaport was formerly married to the late Robert D. Rapaport, who died at 80 in 2017. He founded Century Village, a seniors’ condo community in Palm Beach County, in the 1960s.

Cobey Rapaport and Lazarowitz were married in August, according to Palm Beach County records.

Property records show the Rapaports bought the home for $4.1 million in 1997. It was built in 1991.

The 17,137-square-foot mansion was first listed in July 2019 for $37.5 million. It most recently was asking $36.5 million in February.

Christian Angle of Christian Angel Real Estate represented the sellers, and Ann Summers of Brown Harris Stevens represented the buyer, according to Realtor.com.

The mansion features seven bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and four half-bathrooms, according to the listing. The property also includes a pool, library, gym and a dock.

In Palm Beach, a spec home on a site once owned by Donald Trump is under contract for nearly $140 million, another waterfront mansion recently sold for $40.7 million, and an oceanfront home sold for $12.6 million.





    Palm Beach

