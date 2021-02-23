Open Menu

Miami-Dade rezoning paves way for 321-unit multifamily project in Homestead

Commissioners approved the developer’s plans to redevelop 11.4 acres into a mixed-use corridor district

Miami /
Feb.February 23, 2021 04:30 PM
By Jordan Pandy
Renderings of Kevlar Gardens (Bellon Architecture)

Miami-Dade County commissioners approved a rezoning change that paves the way for a mixed-use development in Homestead.

The developer, South Miami-Dade Farmers LLC, plans to develop the property at 15960 Southwest 296th Street into a 321-unit multifamily project called Kavlar Gardens, according to a spokesperson. The developing entity is headed by Richard Paz, the co-founder of Hollywood-based Violet Capital, according to its website. Paz declined to comment.

The Miami-Dade County Commission approved South Miami-Dade Farmers LLC’s plans to redevelop 11.4 acres of land into a mixed-use corridor district, according to Javier Vazquez, a partner at Berger Singerman who represented South Miami-Dade Farmers LLC in the rezoning process. According to Vazquez, the rezoning plans, as well as site plans, were approved without any opposition. The property was previously zoned for agriculture.

South Miami-Dade Farmers LLC is currently under contract to purchase the land for an undisclosed price, Vazquez said. The seller is Kavlar LLC, a Florida corporation managed by Vito Strano. Strano purchased the land in 1986 for $1.4 million.

Designed by Miami-based Bellon Architecture, Kevlar Gardens will consist of six three-story buildings with one-, two- and three-bedroom units, as well as recreational amenities.

The multifamily market in Homestead has taken off recently. In January, AEW Capital Management bought a 281-unit apartment complex for $57 million, and Mast Capital spent $50.75 million on a 292-townhome community.

In October, Miami-Dade County approved short-term leases that would allow three developers to redevelop affordable housing owned by the county in south Miami-Dade.





