Lease roundup: Berger Commercial Realty finds new HQ & more

Companies are leasing industrial, office and retail space across South Florida.

Here is a roundup of some recently signed leases.

S.O. Enterprises

Cabinetry manufacturer S.O. Enterprises leased 40,000 square feet at 1801 North Andrews Avenue in Pompano Beach, in a deal worth $1.7 million, according to a release. S.O. Enterprises rented the space from Little Bear LLC.

Les Byron, managing director of SVN Commercial Realty represented S.O. Enterprises in the deal.

Great Healthworks

Great Healthworks renewed a long-term lease for 52,900 square feet at 2880 Southwest 42nd Street in Hollywood, according to a release.

JC Conte and Brian T. Ahearn of Butters Realty & Management Industrial Brokerage represented the landlord, TA Realty.

East Port Center LLC

Landlord East Port Center LLC secured two leases totaling 28,002 square feet in the East Port Center, according to a release. Law firm Michael Moecker & Associates renewed 14,000 square feet and expanded its space by another 4,670 square feet for a five-year term. Will Reynoso of Moecker Realty represented the firm.

Muston Group International LLC, a yacht servicing company, leased 9,332 square feet for 28 months. Berger Commercial Realty/Corfac International’s Jonathan Thiel and John Forman represented East Port Center LLC.

East Port Center is 108,500 square feet and has four buildings with a mixture of flex and industrial bays.

Ponce Circle Tower

Wicker, Smith, O’Hara, McCoy & Ford, P.A. and Corona Family Limited Partnership both signed leases at Ponce Circle Tower, at 2800 Ponce de Leon Boulevard in Coral Gables, totaling 28,503 square feet, according to a release.

Wicker, Smith, O’Hara, McCoy & Ford, P.A., signed a long-term renewal for 27,238 square feet in the tower. Corona Family Limited Partnership agreed to a 1,265-square-foot long-term lease. Avison Young Principal Donna Abood, vice president Joe Abood and associate Peyton Dowd handled the deals.

Ponce Circle Tower totals 15 stories with 146,202 square feet of space.

The Spot

Barbershop The Spot is launching two new locations in Coconut Grove and in Pembroke Pines.

The two new shops will open up in Cocowalk and Pembroke Gardens. The barbershop plans to open 14 locations in 2021 and one in every major city by 2022, according to a release.

BLOS & ROSES, a sister company owned by The Spot, is also opening in Brickell.

Gutterman Trial Group

Law firm Gutterman Trial Group agreed to lease 7,973 square feet of space in the 550 Building at 550 South Andrews Avenue in Fort Lauderdale. The lease is for 10 years, according to a release.

A.J. Belt and Jeff Holding of Cushman & Wakefield represented the law firm, while Berger Commercial Realty/Corfac International’s Jonathan Thiel, John Forman and Joseph Byrnes negotiated the deal on behalf of the landlord, Blackhawk Properties & Investments, according to the release.

The seven-story 550 Building has 86,000 square feet of office space.

Berger Commercial Realty also announced it’s relocating its headquarters to the same building. Berger’s 6,947-square-foot office on the fourth floor will feature both collaborative and private workspaces, according to the release.

Blanca Commercial Real Estate

Blanca Commercial Real Estate announced four leases and one renewal in the Brickell City Tower, totaling 17,563 square feet, according to a release.

Among the new tenants is San Francisco venture capital firm, Founders Fund, which signed a 12-month lease. Adam Bernstein of JLL represented the Founders Fund.

Brickell City Tower, at 80 Southwest 8th Street, totals 288,314 square feet of space.

Lime Fresh Mexican Grill

Miami-based restaurant Lime Fresh Mexican Grill signed a lease for 2,492 square feet at River Landing Shops & Residences, according to a release.

Lime Fresh Mexican Grill will be joining Publix Supermarkets, Ross Dress for Less, Hobby Lobby Burlington Stores, Five Below, Chase Bank, Old Navy, AT&T and Planet Fitness, which opened in the fall. The restaurant plans to open in the third quarter.

River Landing, at 1500 Northwest North River Drive in Miami, consists of 346,00 square feet of retail and commercial space, 135,000 square feet of office space, apartments, and 25,500 square feet of restaurants, according to the release.

Powerhouse Gym

Powerhouse Gym agreed to lease 36,000 square feet of space in MiamiCentral at 600 Northwest First Avenue in Miami, according to a release.

Katie Fernandez-Espinosa, Zach Winkler, and Rafael Romero of JLL represented MiamiCentral in the lease negotiations.

Powerhouse Gym is licensed in 39 states and 17 different countries and has over 1.2 million members, according to the release.

Bridge Development Partners

K&K Transfer signed a 34,467-square-foot lease at Bridge Point 595, an industrial distribution facility in Davie.

Berger Commercial Realty’s Joe Byrnes, Keith Graves, John Forman represented the landlord, Bridge Development Partners. Bridge Point 595, at 2750 Bridge Way, features three Class-A industrial buildings.

K&K Transfer is a full-service moving, delivery, storage and warehousing company, according to the release. Cushman & Wakefield’s Rick Etner represented K&K Transfer.

Keratin Complex

Keratin Complex, a maker of shampoos, conditioners and related hair-care products, agreed to lease 55,134 square feet for seven years at the Hillsboro Technology Center at 550 Hillsboro Technology Drive, according to a release.

Ken Morris and Adriana Lilly of Morris Southeast Group represented Keratin Complex.

Fiberglass Coatings

Fiberglass Coatings signed a long-term lease for 32,000 square feet within Prologis Hollywood Park I, at 5553 Anglers Avenue in Dania Beach, according to a release.

Fiberglass Coating manufactures and sells composites for marine, construction and other industries.

Berger Commercial Realty/Corfac International Palm Beach County’s Michael Feuerman and Daniel Silver represented Fiberglass Coating, while Tom O’Loughlin of CBRE represented the landlord, Prologis.

Trilogy Medwaste

Medical waste company Trilogy Medwaste signed a long-term lease with a total lease value of $5 million for 34,237 square feet at 2200 Northwest 110th Avenue in Sweetwater, according to a release.

Miami Crating is the landlord.

Tempur-Pedic

Tempur-Pedic opened a 2,400-square-foot store at Shops at Merrick Park, according to a release.

Nuage Designs

Nuage Designs, a luxury leisure and hospitality firm, signed a 47,175-square-foot lease at Eastview Commerce Center in Miami, according to a release.

Steve Medwin, Nick Wigoda and John Mejia of Newmark represented the landlord, Panattoni Development, as well as the tenant in the deal.

The space will be in Building 6 of Eastview Commerce Center at 355 Northeast 71st Street.

Eastview Commerce Center has leased 757,000 square feet of its 800,000-square-foot business park, according to the release.