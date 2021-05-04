Open Menu

Easton scores $24M construction loan for Hialeah Gardens spec warehouse

Developer is in talks with e-commerce, distribution and logistics tenants for 266K sf facility

Miami /
May.May 04, 2021 10:30 AM
By Lidia Dinkova
The Easton Group's Edward Easton and a rendering of the warehouse project

The Easton Group scored a $24 million construction loan for a Hialeah Gardens spec warehouse, aiming for e-commerce, distribution or logistics tenants.

Doral-based Easton Group, founded and led by Edward Easton, already is building the 266,000-square-foot industrial project east of Florida’s Turnpike, according to a release. Minneapolis, Minnesota-based U.S. Bank is the lender.

The 16.8-acre site runs from Northwest 144th Street south to 142nd Street and from 107th Avenue west to 109th Avenue.

The developer is currently in talks with several potential distribution, e-commerce and logistics tenants, a spokesperson said. Leases have not yet been signed.

Easton Group bought part of the property in September 2019 for $5.6 million, and the remainder in May 2020 for $8.2 million.

The Miami-Dade County industrial market has remained robust, even as other asset classes took a hit amid the pandemic. In the first quarter, 1 million square feet was leased to e-commerce users, representing half of the space leased to e-commerce tenants in all of 2020, according to JLL.

This has prompted Easton and industrial investors to develop or buy warehouses.

In Doral, Easton is building a 127,000-square-foot spec warehouse along Northwest 97th Avenue, after scoring a $12 million construction financing in March.

San Francisco-based Prologis also is getting in on the hot market, with a proposal to add two 164,435-square-foot buildings to its Beacon Lakes industrial park in northwest Miami-Dade County.





