FECI plans Countyline Corporate Park expansion with $33M construction loan

Developer is starting construction on buildings 27 and 28

Miami /
May.May 11, 2021 02:30 PM
By Lidia Dinkova
FECI's Kolleen Cobb with Countyline Corporate Park and the new sites at 4181 and 4241 West 108th Street (Google Maps)

Florida East Coast Industries is adding two warehouses to Countyline Corporate Park in Hialeah, after scoring a $32.8 million construction loan.

Miami-based FECI secured the financing for buildings 27 and 28, at 4181 and 4241 West 108th Street, from Wells Fargo. It notified Miami-Dade County that it is starting construction, according to records.

Each warehouse will span 200,907 square feet, records show.

The master-planned Countyline Corporate Park sits on 95 acres from Northwest 154th Street north to 170th Street and from Northwest 107th Avenue east to 97th Avenue, according to a brochure by Flagler Global Logistics, an FECI subsidiary and supply-chain company.

It’s considered one of Miami-Dade’s biggest industrial parks. Tenants include Boeing Distribution Services, Nearly Natural artificial plant supplier, and CGI Windows & Doors.

FECI, whose chief administrative officer and general counsel is Kolleen Cobb, has been selling pieces of Countyline in recent years. It sold two warehouses at 4021 and 4071 West 108th Street to San Francisco-based Terreno Realty for $50 million in April; and it sold two warehouses and land at and near 4040 West 108th Street to Oakbrook, Illinois-based CenterPoint Properties Trust for $184.4 million in January.

In 2019, Indianapolis-based Duke Realty bought a warehouse at 3840 West 104th Street in Hialeah for $34.4 million.





