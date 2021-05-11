Jessica Goldman Srebnick and her husband, Scott Srebnick, are moving to the mainland from Miami Beach.

The Goldman Properties CEO and her attorney husband sold their Miami Beach home at 6686 Roxbury Lane on La Gorce Island to Joel and Lauren Abelson for $9.7 million, records show.

Meanwhile, the Srebnicks, through an LLC, purchased the Bay Point mansion at 4511 Lake Road in Miami for $9.2 million, property records reveal. Dolphin Capital Partners founding partner Pierre Charalambides sold the Miami house to the couple.

The La Gorce Island property includes a non-waterfront six-bedroom, six-bathroom home that was built in 1957 and expanded in 2008. The Srebnicks paid $2.4 million for the 7,442-square-foot house in 2004, according to property records.

Cyril Matz of Douglas Elliman brokered the April sale of that house. Matz declined to comment. One of the buyers, Joel Abelson, is a former professional basketball coach who led operations for the Westchester Knicks, according to his LinkedIn.

The Miami estate, with nine bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and one half-bathroom on 0.7 acres, fronts Sabal Lake. The selling entity 4511 Lake Road LLC, led by Charalambides, paid $6.8 million for the 10,841-square-foot mansion in 2012. It was built in 1954 and expanded in later years.

Eloy Carmenate and Mick Duchon, who recently joined Corcoran Group from Douglas Elliman, represented the seller. Sharon Srebnick of Mocca Realty represented the buyers.

Unlike the Miami Beach house, the Bay Point property was listed on the market. It was first listed in 2017 for $14.7 million and was most recently asking $9.5 million.

Goldman Srebnick, who declined to comment, will be closer to her office in Wynwood. She heads Goldman Properties, as well as Goldman Global Arts. Her father, the late Tony Goldman, pioneered the redevelopment of Wynwood into an art-focused neighborhood.