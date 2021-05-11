Open Menu

Jessica Goldman Srebnick trades Miami Beach home for Bay Point mansion

Developer Pierre Charalambides sold the Miami mansion

Miami /
May.May 11, 2021 06:00 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Jessica Goldman Srebnick with 6686 Roxbury Lane and 4511 Lake Road (Google Maps)

Jessica Goldman Srebnick with 6686 Roxbury Lane and 4511 Lake Road (Google Maps)

Jessica Goldman Srebnick and her husband, Scott Srebnick, are moving to the mainland from Miami Beach.

The Goldman Properties CEO and her attorney husband sold their Miami Beach home at 6686 Roxbury Lane on La Gorce Island to Joel and Lauren Abelson for $9.7 million, records show.

Meanwhile, the Srebnicks, through an LLC, purchased the Bay Point mansion at 4511 Lake Road in Miami for $9.2 million, property records reveal. Dolphin Capital Partners founding partner Pierre Charalambides sold the Miami house to the couple.

The La Gorce Island property includes a non-waterfront six-bedroom, six-bathroom home that was built in 1957 and expanded in 2008. The Srebnicks paid $2.4 million for the 7,442-square-foot house in 2004, according to property records.

Cyril Matz of Douglas Elliman brokered the April sale of that house. Matz declined to comment. One of the buyers, Joel Abelson, is a former professional basketball coach who led operations for the Westchester Knicks, according to his LinkedIn.

The Miami estate, with nine bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and one half-bathroom on 0.7 acres, fronts Sabal Lake. The selling entity 4511 Lake Road LLC, led by Charalambides, paid $6.8 million for the 10,841-square-foot mansion in 2012. It was built in 1954 and expanded in later years.

Eloy Carmenate and Mick Duchon, who recently joined Corcoran Group from Douglas Elliman, represented the seller. Sharon Srebnick of Mocca Realty represented the buyers.

Unlike the Miami Beach house, the Bay Point property was listed on the market. It was first listed in 2017 for $14.7 million and was most recently asking $9.5 million.

Goldman Srebnick, who declined to comment, will be closer to her office in Wynwood. She heads Goldman Properties, as well as Goldman Global Arts. Her father, the late Tony Goldman, pioneered the redevelopment of Wynwood into an art-focused neighborhood.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    goldman propertiesLa Gorce Islandmiami beach

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Joseph Chetrit and a rendering of the Collins Park project (Getty, Kobi Karp)
    Chetrit scores $63M construction loan for long-planned Collins Park hotel in Miami Beach
    Chetrit scores $63M construction loan for long-planned Collins Park hotel in Miami Beach
    Fontainebleau Miami Beach, Jeffrey Soffer and former President Donald Trump (Ebyabe/Wikipedia, Getty, iStock)
    Gambling portability a no-go in Florida this year for Jeffrey Soffer, Trump
    Gambling portability a no-go in Florida this year for Jeffrey Soffer, Trump
    Andres Isaias and Alejandro Diaz-Bazan with 6385 Pinetree Drive Circle, Miami Beach (Google Maps)
    Andian Group buys waterfront Miami Beach estate for $19M
    Andian Group buys waterfront Miami Beach estate for $19M
    Orhan Kilic and 1101 North Venetian Drive. (Kilic Seafood, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services)
    Turkish aquaculture magnate sells his waterfront Venetian Islands teardown for $6M
    Turkish aquaculture magnate sells his waterfront Venetian Islands teardown for $6M
    Eddie Irvine and his Hibiscus Island home. (Getty, Compass)
    Eddie Irvine drops $11M for waterfront Hibiscus Island home, plans renovation
    Eddie Irvine drops $11M for waterfront Hibiscus Island home, plans renovation
    Dora Puig with the Venetian Islands home (Google Maps)
    Dora Puig buys waterfront Venetian Islands home next door to hers
    Dora Puig buys waterfront Venetian Islands home next door to hers
    Setai Miami Beach and owners Joe, Ralph and Avi Nakash. (Setai)
    Setai Miami Beach bans unwelcome hotel guest from using amenities: lawsuit
    Setai Miami Beach bans unwelcome hotel guest from using amenities: lawsuit
    Victor Oladipo joined the Miami Heat earlier this year. (Getty)
    Miami Heat’s Victor Oladipo buys non-waterfront Miami Beach spec home for $8M
    Miami Heat’s Victor Oladipo buys non-waterfront Miami Beach spec home for $8M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.