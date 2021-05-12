The president of a live video chat platform paid $6 million for a waterfront house in Boca Raton, tripling the previous sales price from just three years ago.

Neil H. and Jennifer L. Seidman sold the 7,605-square-foot home at 4750 Sanctuary Lane to a trust in Gregory L. Clayman’s name, according to property records.

Clayman is the longtime president of VS Media, a technology firm based in Westlake Village, California that specializes in live video chat. Clayman has led the company since it was founded in 1996.

Neil is senior vice president of mergers and acquisitions at SBA Communications Corporation, a publicly traded owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure that is based in Boca Raton.

The Seidmans bought the four-bedroom, six-bathroom home for $1.9 million in 2018. It hit the market in February for $6.5 million. The house was built in 1983 and includes a pool and dock.

Joseph Liguori, Carmen D’Angelo Jr. and Gerard Liguori of Premier Estate Properties represented the seller, and Bonnie Schwartz with Key International Sales represented the buyer.

Waterfront homes have been selling frequently throughout South Florida, including in Boca Raton. Last month, the CEO of a skincare company bought a lakefront mansion for $5.2 million, the daughter of the late co-founders of Haagen-Dazs sold her waterfront mansion for $8.7 million and the former head of tech company bought a waterfront spec home for $12.1 million.