Todd Glaser buys Palm Beach “forever home” for $24M

Glaser plans to invest up to $5M to renovate the mansion

May.May 13, 2021 11:30 AM
By Katherine Kallergis
Todd Glaser with 210 Via Del Mar

Luxury homebuilder Todd Michael Glaser paid $23.8 million for a lakefront landmark estate in Palm Beach, which he said will be the “forever home” for his family.

Glaser’s 210 Via Del Mar LLC acquired the nine-bedroom, seven-and-a-half-bathroom mansion at 210 Via Del Mar, property records show. Robert and Myron Miller, as trustees of the Linette C. Miller trust, sold the property.

Glaser’s entity financed the Palm Beach purchase with a $13 million loan from HD Funding LLC, which is led by Alan Lieberman.

Glaser said he will invest between $4 million and $5 million to renovate the 12,115-square-foot mansion. The property, built in 1925, was designed by Maurice Fatio in the French Normandy style.

Lawrence Moens of Lawrence A. Moens Associates brokered the deal. The half-acre property hit the market in 2019 for nearly $21 million, and the price was raised to $25 million in late 2020.

The Miller family paid $10.3 million for the house in 2013.

Glaser has been very active in Palm Beach, recently changing his business strategy from mostly ground-up construction projects to roughly six-month renovations, as a result of the high demand for luxury homes.

He’s in contract to buy a 2.5-acre private island in Palm Beach for nearly $90 million, and is also building a new mansion on the former property of the late sex offender and disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.





