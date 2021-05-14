Open Menu

Miami Beach residents rally against proposed hotel in Sunset Harbour

Overlay district will allow 65-foot-tall office buildings, but not new hotels

Miami /
May.May 14, 2021 10:30 AM
By Erik Bojnansky
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Ronny Finvarb and a rendering of the hotel (GEK Architecture)

Ronny Finvarb and a rendering of the hotel (GEK Architecture)

The Miami Beach City Commission moved forward with approving a zoning overlay district in Sunset Harbour that encourages office development, as some residents tried to stop a hotel project in the same neighborhood from being grandfathered in.

The overlay district, which was passed on first reading at Wednesday’s meeting and will head to a second reading vote, increases the height limit for office buildings to 65 feet from 50 feet. It would also allow office building developers to aggregate more than six lots in the Sunset Harbour district, while blocking other builders from doing the same. Those incentives were added to encourage the development of Class A office buildings in Sunset Harbour to further diversify the city’s economy.

The overlay district would also allow residential units to be included as part of office projects, but most of the development must be devoted to commercial uses with retail space on the first floor while rooftop deck amenities are to be restricted to the building’s residents or tenants. Additionally, the zoning code would require a conditional use permit for new projects over 25,000 square feet, and forbid outdoor speakers, except for life-safety devices.

Finally, the overlay district would prevent new hotels and condo-hotels from being built within the Sunset Harbour overlay district, although the planning board recommended language that would allow projects that already applied for design review approval to move forward. That would allow developer Ronny Finvarb to continue on with his proposed hotel at 1790 Alton Road.

But several residents from west of Alton Road, most of whom reside in Sunset Harbour, wanted to prevent Finvarb from constructing a new 36-unit hotel. Among the fears expressed was the possibility that Spring Breakers would pack themselves into the future hotel’s rooms.

Sara De Los Reyes, a Sunset Harbour Neighborhood Association board member, said there are already plenty of hotels near her neighborhood. “There are more than five hotels within a five-minute walking distance of Sunset Harbour,” she said. Two of those five hotels were built by Finvarb: the Kimpton Hotel Palomar South Beach at 1750 Alton Road and the Residence Inn by Marriott South Beach.

Finvarb’s attorney, Mickey Marrero, said his client was never warned that the city would revoke Finvarb’s ability to build a hotel on the site he bought in April for $4 million. Marrero said Finvarb already has a commitment with a hotel chain. The attorney warned there would be “a chilling effect” from future investors if Finvarb and his partners were sent away.

Not everyone was against the hotel project. Half the people who spoke were in favor of Finvarb’s plans.

Commissioner Ricky Arriola said he appreciated the investment Finvarb made. “That said, I don’t love the idea of having a hotel here,” Arriola said.

Commissioner Mark Samuelian was likewise uneasy about another hotel near Sunset Harbour, especially since the new overlay prohibits hotels and condo-hotels. Samuelian supported the overlay on first reading, which included allowing Finvarb’s hotel project , but he wants the developer to engage in “more outreach” with the surrounding neighborhood.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Hotelsoffice marketsunset harbour

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Renderings of the Sunset Harbour project with Marc Rowan and Deco Capital Group's Bradley Colmer (Linkedin, Getty)
    Deco Capital moves forward with new version of long-planned Sunset Harbour mixed-use development
    Deco Capital moves forward with new version of long-planned Sunset Harbour mixed-use development
    1260 Washington Avenue and 1234 Washington Avenue with Location Ventures CEO Rishi Kapoor (Google Maps, Location Ventures)
    Location Ventures buys South Beach office, retail property for $20M
    Location Ventures buys South Beach office, retail property for $20M
    Clockwise from left: Citigroup Center at at 201 South Biscayne Boulevard, Monarch Alternative Capital CEO Michael Weinstock, Crocker Partners’ Angelo Bianco (Daniel Christensen/Wikipedia, Monarch, Crocker Partners)
    Monarch paying $300M for downtown Miami office tower
    Monarch paying $300M for downtown Miami office tower
    Joseph Chetrit and a rendering of the Collins Park project (Getty, Kobi Karp)
    Chetrit scores $63M construction loan for long-planned Collins Park hotel in Miami Beach
    Chetrit scores $63M construction loan for long-planned Collins Park hotel in Miami Beach
    Fontainebleau Miami Beach, Jeffrey Soffer and former President Donald Trump (Ebyabe/Wikipedia, Getty, iStock)
    Gambling portability a no-go in Florida this year for Jeffrey Soffer, Trump
    Gambling portability a no-go in Florida this year for Jeffrey Soffer, Trump
    Banyan Street Capital CEO Rudy Prio Touzet and KBS CEO Charles Schreiber Jr. with Weston Corporate Center (KBS)
    Banyan Street Capital buys Weston office complex for $52M
    Banyan Street Capital buys Weston office complex for $52M
    830 Brickell and 401 E Las Olas Blvd (Google Maps)
    Lease roundup: Thoma Bravo signs major lease in Brickell & more
    Lease roundup: Thoma Bravo signs major lease in Brickell & more
    Setai Miami Beach and owners Joe, Ralph and Avi Nakash. (Setai)
    Setai Miami Beach bans unwelcome hotel guest from using amenities: lawsuit
    Setai Miami Beach bans unwelcome hotel guest from using amenities: lawsuit
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.