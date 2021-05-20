Open Menu

Luxury hotel approved for downtown Fort Lauderdale

The developers plan to build a downtown alternative to luxury hotels along Fort Lauderdale’s beach

Miami /
May.May 20, 2021 10:30 AM
By Mike Seemuth
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Rendering of the hotel project

Rendering of the hotel project

Two local developers won city approval to build a 138-room luxury hotel on East Las Olas Boulevard in downtown Fort Lauderdale.

The two-year construction phase of the development is expected to start in fall, said one of the developers, Steven Hudson, president of Fort Lauderdale-based Hudson Capital Group.

“We feel that this fills a downtown luxury hotel niche,” said Hudson, whose partner in the project is Charles B. Ladd, Jr., president of Fort Lauderdale-based Barron Real Estate. “It’ll be a five-star property with restaurants, a spa and meeting space.”

Fort Lauderdale commissioners voted Tuesday night to rezone the hotel development site at 1007 East Las Olas Boulevard from “exclusive parking district” to “community business district.” The commissioners also voted to vacate a city-owned alley next to the site.

Most luxury hotels in Fort Lauderdale are clustered near the city’s beach, said Hudson, nephew of the late billionaire H. Wayne Huizenga. But “not everybody here is drawn to the beach.”

Business travelers with downtown destinations “want to stay in a nice place. But they don’t want to get in an elevator with a bunch of kids with sandy rafts and beach balls,” he said. “Then it’s another 15 minutes [by car] to downtown.”

The as-yet unnamed downtown hotel is expected to open in 2023 without a branded hotel-chain affiliation. “It’s going to be an independent hotel,” Hudson said.

In 2016, Hudson and Ladd paid $8.29 million for the development site through two Florida entities, 800 Las Olas, LLC and Mustang Properties, according to property records.

The developers are preparing to relocate two tenants, optician Warby Parker and camping and fishing gear retailer YETI, which now occupy commercial space on the hotel development site.

Warby Parker and YETI will move one address to the east, at 1009 East Las Olas Boulevard, into a new building built “just for the two of them,” Hudson said. “That building is now under construction, and after we finish that, we’ll break ground for the hotel.”

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Fort LauderdaleHotels

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
2860 North Federal Highway in Fort Lauderdale (Google Maps)
Former NY Parks commissioner sells Fort Lauderdale retail building
Former NY Parks commissioner sells Fort Lauderdale retail building
Laurent Morali and renderings of the project (Kushner Companies)
Kushner Companies wins approval for four-tower mixed-use project in downtown Fort Lauderdale
Kushner Companies wins approval for four-tower mixed-use project in downtown Fort Lauderdale
Boulan South Beach hotel and Regal Acquisitions co-managing partner Alex Smith. (Google Maps, LinkedIn via Smith)
Regal Acquisitions pays $34M for CVS-anchored retail at Boulan South Beach hotel
Regal Acquisitions pays $34M for CVS-anchored retail at Boulan South Beach hotel
Shore Park building with Gloria and Emilio Estefan (Douglas Elliman, Getty)
Ocean Drive property owned by Gloria and Emilio Estefan lists for $45M
Ocean Drive property owned by Gloria and Emilio Estefan lists for $45M
Realterm Logistics CEO Robert Fordi and 1900 Northwest 21st Avenue in Fort Lauderdale (Google Maps)
Industrial facility serving Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, other events sells for $29M
Industrial facility serving Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, other events sells for $29M
Ronny Finvarb and a rendering of the hotel (GEK Architecture)
Miami Beach residents rally against proposed hotel in Sunset Harbour
Miami Beach residents rally against proposed hotel in Sunset Harbour
Christopher Brothers and 441 San Marco Drive in Fort Lauderdale (Maxim Group, Paterson Project Management)
Owner of real estate brokerage sells waterfront Fort Lauderdale home for $5M
Owner of real estate brokerage sells waterfront Fort Lauderdale home for $5M
Joseph Chetrit and a rendering of the Collins Park project (Getty, Kobi Karp)
Chetrit scores $63M construction loan for long-planned Collins Park hotel in Miami Beach
Chetrit scores $63M construction loan for long-planned Collins Park hotel in Miami Beach
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.