Open Menu

MMG Equity buys Plantation shopping center for $12M

Property is 79% occupied

Miami /
May.May 26, 2021 09:45 AM
By Lidia Dinkova
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(MMG Equity Partners)

(MMG Equity Partners)

MMG Equity Partners bought a Plantation retail center for $12 million.

The Pinecrest-based investor bought Plantation Square at 1723-1797 North University Drive. The firm plans $2.4 million in capital improvements, including to the facade, stucco, lighting and landscaping, said Marcos Puente, MMG Equity Partners’ acquisitions director.

Pacific National Bank issued a $10 million acquisition and construction loan, according to a news release.

Plantation Square Limited, managed by Marvin Feinstein, sold the 65,796-square-foot property, after buying it in 2003 for $7.1 million, according to records. The retail center was developed in 1979 on about 0.2 acres.

MMG Equity, led by Gabriel Navarro, is a commercial real estate investor that focuses on shopping centers.

Aside from the planned capital improvements, it also is looking to fill the 21 percent vacancy at Plantation Square. MMG Equity has been in talks with potential tenants, including medical users such as an urgent care center, and restaurants, Puente said.

Current tenants include Al Natour restaurant, Wicked Wings, Soy Salon & Spa and Mia Cake House.

MMG Equity eventually wants to increase rents at the plaza to “just a hair” less than the area market rate of $27 per square foot, he added. Currently, the average at Plantation Square is $18.50 per square foot.

In February 2020, MMG Equity sold the shopping center at 3338 Northeast 7th Street in Homestead for $22.7 million. That came on the heels of the group buying two south Miami-Dade County retail properties, one at 27000-27100 South Dixie Highway and another at 10969 Southwest 40th Street, for $12.7 million.

In another recent Broward County retail deal, Castro Properties, whose partner Bernadette Castro served as a New York State Parks commissioner, sold the fully leased property at 2860 North Federal Highway in Fort Lauderdale for $7 million.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    broward countyplantationretail

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Axonic's Jonathan Shechtman and Breezes at Palm-Aire (Berkadia)
    Axonic Properties buys Pompano Beach condos in $25M bulk purchase
    Axonic Properties buys Pompano Beach condos in $25M bulk purchase
    Mesirow Financial Chair and CEO Richard Price and President and CEO Melissa Bean with Elan 16Forty apartments at 1600-1700 East Sunrise Boulevard (Google Maps)
    Mesirow buys Fort Lauderdale multifamily complex for $84M
    Mesirow buys Fort Lauderdale multifamily complex for $84M
    (iStock)
    South Florida residential sales volume totaled $8B in April
    South Florida residential sales volume totaled $8B in April
    An aerial view of the development site (Google Maps)
    Development trio plans 340-unit multifamily complex near Homestead
    Development trio plans 340-unit multifamily complex near Homestead
    900-904 Lincoln Road (GLT Group Brokerage)
    Alto Real Estate buys Lincoln Road retail building for $19M
    Alto Real Estate buys Lincoln Road retail building for $19M
    2860 North Federal Highway in Fort Lauderdale (Google Maps)
    Former NY Parks commissioner sells Fort Lauderdale retail building
    Former NY Parks commissioner sells Fort Lauderdale retail building
    Boulan South Beach hotel and Regal Acquisitions co-managing partner Alex Smith. (Google Maps, LinkedIn via Smith)
    Regal Acquisitions pays $34M for CVS-anchored retail at Boulan South Beach hotel
    Regal Acquisitions pays $34M for CVS-anchored retail at Boulan South Beach hotel
    The Addison Place shopping plaza at 16850 and 16950 South Jog Road in Delray Beach with Site Centers CEO David Lukes (left) and Richard Caster of Azure Development (LinkedIn, Azure, Google Maps)
    Site Centers buys Delray Beach shopping plaza for $40M
    Site Centers buys Delray Beach shopping plaza for $40M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.