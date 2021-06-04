Open Menu

BlackRock portfolio manager buys Pinecrest spec home

Price was raised in January to $5.3 million

Miami /
Jun.June 04, 2021 03:30 PM
By Jordan Pandy
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Julia Wittlin and 5900 Southwest 113th Street, Pinecrest (ONE Sotheby’s International Realty)

Julia Wittlin and the Pinecrest property (One Sotheby’s International Realty)

A husband and wife who are both portfolio managers dropped $5.2 million on a spec home in Pinecrest.

M&V Developers, led by Ivan Vilalta, sold the seven-bedroom, 7,382-square-foot house on Southwest 113th Street to Elliot and Julia Wittlin, property records show.

Julia is a managing director and portfolio manager for BlackRock Private Equity Partners Group. Elliot is a portfolio manager at Moore Capital Management, a private investment management firm with offices in New York, London and Washington, D.C., according to his LinkedIn page.

The Pinecrest home was listed for $5 million in November, and the price was raised to $5.3 million in January. Michael Martinez of One Sotheby’s International Realty represented the seller, while Ben Moss of Compass represented the buyers.

M&V Developers paid $1.1 million for the 0.9-acre lot in 2019 for $1.1 million and completed the two-story house this year. It has 8.5 bathrooms, an eat-in kitchen and walk-in pantry, maid’s quarters, a pool and spa and summer kitchen, according to the listing.

In May, car dealer Thomas Moorehead paid $9.8 million for a Pinecrest home. Last year, Yext executive Marc Ferrentino bought a home for $5.6 million and former Miami Heat player Chris Andersen sold his home for $2 million.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    home salesMiami-Dade Countypinecrest

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Eindar Khant and 1529 Middle River Drive in Fort Lauderdale (Crunchbase, Tiffany on the Water)
    Keep those bills coming: Medical billing honchos buy waterfront Fort Lauderdale spec home for $6M
    Keep those bills coming: Medical billing honchos buy waterfront Fort Lauderdale spec home for $6M
    Joshua D. Frank and 429 East Alexander Road, Boca Raton (Google Maps)
    Investment management partner buys waterfront Boca Raton mansion for $10M
    Investment management partner buys waterfront Boca Raton mansion for $10M
    Jay L. Schottenstein and Dana M. Locniskar and Grand Bay Tower. (SB360, Merrill Lynch, Realtor)
    American Eagle CEO sells oceanfront Key Biscayne condo for $5M
    American Eagle CEO sells oceanfront Key Biscayne condo for $5M
    Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union with 5980 North Bay Road. (Getty, Brett Harris Homes)
    Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union sell waterfront Miami Beach estate for $22M
    Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union sell waterfront Miami Beach estate for $22M
    1160 South Ocean Boulevard (Cantor Companies)
    Developer Michael Cantor sells oceanfront Manalapan estate for $28M
    Developer Michael Cantor sells oceanfront Manalapan estate for $28M
    1601 Southeast 8th Street, Fort Lauderdale (VHT Virtuals 1 for ONE Sotheby's International Realty)
    Former Rinker CEO sells waterfront home in Fort Lauderdale for $7M
    Former Rinker CEO sells waterfront home in Fort Lauderdale for $7M
    David Gibbs and 550 Middle Road, Gulf Stream (Google Maps)
    Yum! Brands CEO buys waterfront Gulf Stream home
    Yum! Brands CEO buys waterfront Gulf Stream home
    Nick Mastroianni II and 19681 Loxahatchee River Road (VHT Studios)
    EB-5 chief Nick Mastroianni buys waterfront home in Jupiter
    EB-5 chief Nick Mastroianni buys waterfront home in Jupiter
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.