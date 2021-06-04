A husband and wife who are both portfolio managers dropped $5.2 million on a spec home in Pinecrest.

M&V Developers, led by Ivan Vilalta, sold the seven-bedroom, 7,382-square-foot house on Southwest 113th Street to Elliot and Julia Wittlin, property records show.

Julia is a managing director and portfolio manager for BlackRock Private Equity Partners Group. Elliot is a portfolio manager at Moore Capital Management, a private investment management firm with offices in New York, London and Washington, D.C., according to his LinkedIn page.

The Pinecrest home was listed for $5 million in November, and the price was raised to $5.3 million in January. Michael Martinez of One Sotheby’s International Realty represented the seller, while Ben Moss of Compass represented the buyers.

M&V Developers paid $1.1 million for the 0.9-acre lot in 2019 for $1.1 million and completed the two-story house this year. It has 8.5 bathrooms, an eat-in kitchen and walk-in pantry, maid’s quarters, a pool and spa and summer kitchen, according to the listing.

In May, car dealer Thomas Moorehead paid $9.8 million for a Pinecrest home. Last year, Yext executive Marc Ferrentino bought a home for $5.6 million and former Miami Heat player Chris Andersen sold his home for $2 million.